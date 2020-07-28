ALYI $100 Million EV Financing Strategy Detailed In Video Presentation Friday July 31

DALLAS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today confirmed plans to publish a video presentation on Friday, July 31, 2020 to provide comprehensive details on the partnership with RevoltTOKEN and RevoltTOKEN's current $25 million investment commitment to ALYI as well as RevoltTOKEN's planned initial cryptocurrency offering intended to raise $100 million for an overall investment into ALYI's $300 million electric mobility initiative in Africa.

ALYI recently published a comprehensive narrative presentation on its strategy with RevoltTOKEN. The narrative presentation can be viewed at:

ALYI and RevoltTOKEN Ignite $300M African Electric Vehicle Production and Marketing Campaign

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN, visit www.RevoltTOKEN.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.