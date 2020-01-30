ALYI African EV Outlook Bolstered by $8.5 B in Deals Signed at UK-African Summit Hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) CEO Dr. Randell Torno said today that "2020 marks the beginning of the decade where economic growth in Africa will outpace the rest of the world." His remarks where in reference to ALYI's African Electric Vehicle (EV) initiative in light of the recent UK-African summit held last week in London where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted leaders from 21 African countries and 27 deals were signed worth an estimated $8.5 billion. Russian and Japan also recently hosted similar African summits. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has famously proclaimed his commitment to move to Africa in 2020. "The signals are clear that Africa is poised for explosive economic growth," said Dr. Torno.

ALYI has engaged $300 million in eclectic vehicle projects in Africa, initiated a $100 million investment strategy to support the electric vehicle projects, and secured institutional commitment to support an annual African electric mobility technology conference and symposium to advance the deployment of electric powered transportation solutions specific to Africa. ALYI's focus includes environmental sustainability but also overall transportation efficiency applicable to the African transportation infrastructure, economy, and consumer. ALYI CEO, Dr. Randell Torno, contends that the immediate opportunity for electric powered transportation growth in Africa by far exceeds the electric powered transportation opportunity anywhere else in the world and that the electric mobility technology innovations that will be developed for Africa will ultimately form the foundation of commercial electric powered transportation everywhere. In short, Africa is the global proving ground for electric powered transportation. The news from last weeks UK-African summit bolster's ALYI's opportunity in Africa.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.