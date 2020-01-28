ALYI Announces Crypto Malta Conference to Advance Africa Electric Vehicle Initiative

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced meetings in Malta this week with local legal representatives, crypto strategy experts and African electric vehicle partners to coordinate the launch of new business entity domiciled in Malta. The new Malta business is the target organization intended to launch a $100 million initial coin offering (ICO) to fund infrastructure for electric vehicle production in Africa. The company plans to release a summary of the meetings that conclude this Friday on Monday, February 2nd.

ALYI African Crypto Strategy Highlights

The firm, IW Global (www.IW-Global.com) has proposed launching and managing an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) on ALYI's behalf specifically targeted at raising $100 million to fund infrastructure for electric vehicle production in Africa. ALYI has partnered with IW Global and ALYI's production and marketing partners in Kenya to form a new company (NewCo) with the specific focus of building a new, state of the art electric vehicle production plant. This NewCo will be a separate company apart from ALYI but exclusively contracted by ALYI for producing ALYI designed vehicles. The NewCo is the business entity that would initiate the proposed ICO. The funds would be dedicated to 1. Building the plant and 2. Funding the production of ALYI's vehicles. A successful ICO would permit ALYI to substantially accelerate and expand upon its existing $300 million in electric vehicle projects. Malta has been selected as the domicile for the NewCo. Malta is credited as the first country to create Cryptocurrency regulations.

ALYI Institutional Commitment

ALYI recently announced securing institutional commitment to support an annual African electric mobility technology conference and symposium to advance the deployment of electric powered transportation solutions specific to Africa. The focus includes environmental sustainability but also overall transportation efficiency applicable to the African transportation infrastructure, economy, and consumer. ALYI CEO, Dr. Randell Torno, contends that the immediate opportunity for electric powered transportation growth in Africa by far exceeds the electric powered transportation opportunity anywhere else in the world and that the electric mobility technology innovations that will be developed for Africa will ultimately form the foundation of commercial electric powered transportation everywhere. In short, Africa is the global proving ground for electric powered transportation. In December, Dr. Torno concluded meetings in London where he secured institutional brand name commitment that will serve as the anchor event and attraction at the annual African electric mobility technology conference and symposium. The planed conference and symposium location is Nairobi, Kenya.

