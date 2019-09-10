ALYI Announces Goldman Small Cap Research Spec Buy and $0.09 Tgt PPS After $0.0073 Close Yesterday

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced Goldman Small Cap Research has published an updated analyst report on ALYI reiterating Goldman's previous Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.09 Price Target. ALYI closed yesterday $0.0073. The update follows a podcast interview of CEO Randell Torno with the CEO of the Africa Development Organization, Libasse Diop Dia, also published today. Hosted by Goldman, the two CEOs discuss the industrialization of Africa with a focus on the development of clean, sustainable energy. ALYI's $300 million electric vehicle (EV) initiative in Africa is featured.

Podcast Interview Takeaway: ALYI Offers Even Greater Upside than Originally Anticipated

ALYI is currently advancing a project in Africa to assemble and sell electric motorcycles in Africa and later assemble and sell a more comprehensive line of electric vehicles. The project includes an initial $20 million order and the potential to sign a related electric vehicle project that could generate $30 million per year for a duration of six to ten years for a potential total of $300 million over 10 years. ALYI recently published a management update with more details on the company's electric vehicle initiative in Africa.

Alternet Systems, Inc. is today overall focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications.

To listen to the Podcast and view the ALYI Research Report Update, please visit: https://www.goldmanresearch.com/201909101250/Opportunity-Research/new-ceo-podcast-interview.html

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

