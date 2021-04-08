ALYI Announces New Contract And Strategic Investment Expanding Its EV Ecosystem

DALLAS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced executing a new agreement substantially expanding the company's overall electric vehicle ecosystem vision and strategy.

The new agreement represents an electric vehicle deployment sector expansion beyond ALYI's current rideshare entry point. It also brings a geographic expansion opportunity beyond ALYI's current East African concentration.

The multitiered deal includes a new strategic investment into ALYI with a structure that management views as a confirmation of ALYI's current value potential. The investment structure also introduces an opportunity to substantially contribute to ALYI's balance sheet over the next year.

Details regarding the deal are intended to be disclosed in the subsequent events section of the pending ALYI FY2020 annual report.

The new agreement and corresponding expansion of the electric vehicle ecosystem announced today, is the first in a pipeline of new opportunities management reports having been generated by the recent publishing of a video demonstrating the company's first electric motorcycle intended to highlight ALYI's overall electric vehicle ecosystem business plan.

