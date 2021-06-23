ALYI Announces New Revolt Token Website With New Purchase Features And 25% Bonus For Purchasing Prior To July Revolt Token Enhancements

DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced its finance partner, RevoltTOKEN, has published a new website with new Revolt Token purchase features:

A Reduced Minimum Purchase Requirement – Was $1,000 ; Now $250 Streamlined Purchase Process – Signup And Purchase Much Faster New Features Coming In July With 25% Bonus To All That Purchase Prior

www.RVLTTOKEN.com

"We have learned a lot about managing a cryptocurrency since our initial Revolt Token launch," said Henryk Dabroski, CEO of RevolTOKEN. "compared with stocks and fiat currency, cryptocurrency is still in its infancy. Cryptocurrency practitioners need to learn and evolve and that is what we are doing here with Revolt Token. All of you initial Revolt Token purchasers are helping us learn and we intend to demonstrate our gratitude to you. Our new website and reduced minimum purchase requirement are just two new features. In the next few weeks, we will introduce a credit and debit card purchase feature and an all new automated and very fast know-your-customer feature. Additional new features will also be coming in the next overall feature update, and to everyone that purchases prior to the next overall feature update, you will be receiving some "tokens' of our appreciation – specifically 25% more. We will give you additional tokens equal to 25% of your purchase or purchases prior to the publication of our July new feature updates."

In addition to the new features introduced today, RevoltTOKEN has also added a new advisory board. Our new advisory board includes Dr Randell Torno, CEO of Alternet Systems (OTC:ALYI); Mr Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL (OTCQB:IQST), an Alternet Systems electric vehicle development partner; Mr. Gonzalo Araujo, CEO of SLM Sistemas, a seasoned tokens expert, and Mr. Eduardo Chapeta, CEO of IW GLOBAL, RevoltTOKEN's core technology partner.

In conjunction with the upcoming July updates, Revolt Token will soon be listed on several exchanges bringing liquidity to current and future buyers.

You can follow Revolt Token social media links on Instagram (revolttoken) and on reddit (/rvlt). The Revolt Token website is www.rvlttoken.com. Management can be contacted by emailing [email protected].

Revolt Token backs Alternet System's ("ALYI") Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Business Plan

ALYI is building its electric vehicle ecosystem in a region with one of the lowest per capita transportation ratios in the world, Sub Saharan Africa.

To both attract industry leading talent to collaborate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem, and to provide an opportunity to prove innovations coming out of the electric vehicle ecosystem, ALYI is launching an annual electric vehicle race in partnership with a brand name racing organization. The annual race event will be hosted simultaneously with an electric mobility symposium and expo.

ALYI is setting itself apart from the rest of the electric vehicle industry not only through its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy, but also through its commitment to democratize the electric vehicle ecosystem via its Revolt Token partnership.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

