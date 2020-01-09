ALYI Confirms Goldman Report on Company's Crypto Strategy Coming Next Week

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today confirmed Goldman Small Cap Research has scheduled next Tuesday, January 14, 2020 to release the final, comprehensive results of its survey on ALYI's African Cryptocurrency fund raising strategy. Goldman published the initial results last month on December 5, 2019. The results were favorable and reflected a jump in crypto strategies in reaction to Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey plans to move to Africa in order to advance a crypto strategy. Based on the initial survey results, on December 5, 2019, Goldman Small Cap Research reiterated a Speculative Buy and $0.09 price per share target for the shares of ALYI.

ALYI African Crypto Strategy Highlights

The firm, IW Global (www.IW-Global.com) has proposed launching and managing an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) on ALYI's behalf specifically targeted at raising $100 million to fund infrastructure for electric vehicle production in Africa. ALYI has partnered with IW Global and ALYI's production and marketing partners in Kenya to form a new company (NewCo) with the specific focus of building a new, state of the art electric vehicle production plant. This NewCo will be a separate company apart from ALYI but exclusively contracted by ALYI for producing ALYI designed vehicles. The NewCo is the business entity that would initiate the proposed ICO. The funds would be dedicated to 1. Building the plant and 2. Funding the production of ALYI's vehicles. A successful ICO would permit ALYI to substantially accelerate and expand upon its existing $300 million in electric vehicle projects.

