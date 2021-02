ALYI Details Electric Vehicle Market Strategy And Democratized Cryptocurrency Finance Partnership

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today highlighted the company's electric vehicle market strategy and democratized cryptocurrency finance partnership detailed in a multimedia presentation published Friday, last week.

ALYI has kick-started a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem with the introduction of the Revolt Electric Motorcycle with North American and African Continent editions scheduled to rollout this year.

Now ALYI is unveiling the company's overarching strategy for its global, long-term, democratized electric vehicle ecosystem designed to continuously introduce new electric vehicles, supporting technology, and the infrastructure components necessary to support electric vehicle transportation on land, sea and in the air.

View the presentation in either a flip book format or video presentation:

Flip Book:

The Global Democratized Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Collaboration Strategy

Video:

The Global Democratized Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Collaboration Strategy

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

