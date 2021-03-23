ALYI Details Overall Electric Vehicle Strategy Following Recent Electric Motorcycle Demonstration

DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today published a strategic update following the recent release of the first ever video demonstration of ALYI's Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle to emphasize where the electric motorcycle fits in to ALYI's overall business plan. The update is included in its entirety below:

ALYI Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Update Following Electric Motorcycle Demonstration

The Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle demonstrated last week is an important component of ALYI's overall business plan. The update today is intended to highlight where the motorcycle fits into ALYI's overall business plan and remind everyone, ALYI is not an electric motorcycle company. ALYI is a comprehensive, electric vehicle ecosystem company.

ALYI is built on a long-term vision committed to advancing the ongoing evolution of electric vehicle transportation. The electric vehicle industry is in its infancy. While the majority of electric vehicle industry participants are racing to introduce products constructed on current technology and transportation paradigms, ALYI is focused on introducing a forward-looking systematic process that continually evaluates developing technologies and prospective paradigms for future adoption.

Electric Vehicle Technology And Transportation Paradigm Leapfrog Opportunity

ALYI is establishing its forward-looking systematic process in Africa because Africa has one of the lowest per capita transportation ratios in the world. Accordingly, Africa has the best technology leapfrog opportunity. While the US and Europe must phase out old technologies and paradigms, Africa can leap ahead to introduce technologies and paradigms where no legacy must first be phased out.

Ultimately, ALYI is introducing an electric vehicle ecosystem built around an electric vehicle trade show and symposium intended to bring electric vehicle and overall transportation, commercial and academic expertise together annually to evaluate the future of electric transportation and facilitate partnerships to develop pilot next generation solutions.

Brand Name Electric Vehicle Race Partnership

ALYI has confidence that it can attract industry leaders to the annual trade show and symposium. The attraction stems in part from the socially responsible economic opportunity to introduce technology, manufacturing and transportation solutions in Africa. The attraction is made virtually irresistible by a concurrent electric vehicle race event hosted by a major brand name partner yet to be revealed.

First Electric Vehicle Paradigm Transformation – Motorcycle Taxis In Africa

ALYI has seeded the overall forward-looking systematic process by selecting an existing transportation paradigm in Africa that can be dramatically enhanced by the introduction of a new electric vehicle solution.

Motorcycle taxis or boda-bodas, are a major mode of transportation in Africa. ALYI is building an electric motorcycle that can be deployed to replace the boda-boda market with a safer, more environmentally friendly, reliable rideshare solution.

First Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Partnerships

In keeping with ALYI's symposium strategy intended to facilitate partnerships that can advance forward-looking solutions, ALYI has established partnerships with MODUS and iQSTEL (IQST) for the design of the electric motorcycle to be deployed in Africa to transform the boda-boda market.

The Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle is ALYI's pilot platform to evaluate electric vehicle technology components and rideshare technologies for integration into the electric motorcycle to be deployed in Africa.

The Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle was built on the rugged BMW R71 platform to include a sturdy structural component in the ultimate electric vehicle solution to be deployed in Africa.

Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle

The ALYI pilot electric motorcycle platform has advanced the solution to be deployed in Africa. The electric motorcycle for Africa is going into a pilot rideshare test in Africa this summer.

In the process of piloting the BWM R71 platform intended to advance the ultimate solution for Africa, the pilot motorcycle has proved so popular, ALYI decided to produce a commercial version for sale in North America. That commercial version of the African pilot is the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle presented in the video demonstration last week on Friday (SEE VIDEO).

Cryptocurrency Enable Open Participation In The ALYI Electric Vehicle Ecosystem

ALYI's forward-looking systematic process is being established as an ecosystem that invites open participation. Here's how:

ALYI has established another partnership with a new organization named RevoltTOKEN.

RevoltTOKEN is dedicated to funding ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem. RevoltTOKEN is in part funding ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the introduction of a cryptocurrency.

RevoltTOKEN recently launched the sale of Revolt Tokens.

The funds raised through the sale of Revolt Tokens will be dedicated to the funding of the overall Alternet Systems Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Platform and make buyers of Revolt Tokens participants in the Alternet Systems Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Platform.

Learn more about how ALYI and RVLT are working together and how the purchase of Revolt Tokens makes the buyer a participant in the ALYI electric vehicle ecosystem platform by watching a video on the RevoltTOKEN website (www.revolttoken.com).

The current purchase price is U.S. $1.00 per RVLT, which will be delivered to an ERC20 Compatible Wallet of your choice (e.g. Trust Wallet).

How To Purchase Revolt Token

The Revolt Token purchase process requires 3 simple steps. The first one is to create a User ID and password – follow the link below to get started:

http://www.revolttoken.com/RVLTICO

Next, a link to register and collect Know-Your-Customer (KYC) information will be sent.

Once verified, an email confirmation will be sent, and you can then proceed to complete your purchase of Revolt Tokens. You can buy multiple times with the same ID.

Registration and purchase requests will be processed on a first come, first serve basis.

Any questions or issues during any step of the process can be addressed by emailing customer support at [email protected].

Anyone interested in Revolt Token (RVLT) should review the information available on the Revolt Token (RVLT) website and continue to monitor the Revolt Token (RVLT) website for updates regarding the availability of new Revolt Token (RVLT) purchasing functionality, and the listing of Revolt Token (RVLT) on the cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Revolt Token (www.revolttoken.com) website will also include the evolving information regarding the exchangeability of Revolt Token (RVLT) for other Alternet System Electric Vehicle Ecosystem components intended to include Alternet's Revolt Electric Motorcycles, and/or entry into participation in Alternet's annual Electric Vehicle Race (EV Grand Prix) and Electric Vehicle Technology Symposium.

Visit Revolt Token (RVLT)'s website at www.RevoltToken.com.

Please do not hesitate to email any questions to [email protected].

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

