ALYI EV Timing Benefits From Trend In African Tech Startup Sector That Is Beating Pandemic Odds As Money Pours Into Ecosystem

ALYI initiated its EV business initiative over two years ago in Sub Saharan Africa and is now enjoying the benefit of both the EV sector investment boom and the African investment sector boom.

ALYI currently has entered into an initial $20 million electric motorcycle order and an additional letter of intent for a $30 million contract. Both agreements cover six-year durations resulting in an overall $300 million revenue opportunity for ALYI. A new order expected to be signed later month would edge ALYI toward a $500 million revenue opportunity outlook.

ALYI's electric mobility ecosystem has been designed to invite wide participation with the catalyst launching the ecosystem into perpetual motion built around a planned initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO) organized by ALYI funding partner RevoltTOKEN.

The RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency is structured to incorporate the holder as a stakeholder into the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem.

The RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency is a utility token with redeemable value into the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem.

All interested in purchasing RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency are encouraged to thoroughly review the white paper currently in a draft form and available on the RevoltTOKEN website (www.revolttoken.com) where the cryptocurrency redemption options are listed.

The whitepaper also details the overall vision of the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem in partnership with those becoming RevoltTOKEN stakeholders.

RevoltTOKEN is prepared to promptly move forward with the planned ICO. The ICO date and details will be forthcoming in several soon to be published future updates.

In the meantime, any parties interested in the pre-ICO purchase of RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency can contact the company by email at [email protected] to explore pre-ICO incentives and opportunities.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

