ALYI Expects To Triple Current $2 Million In EV Orders By End Of June With Cryptocurrency Enhancement To Order And Delivery Process

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc (USOTC: ALYI) today announced the company plans to sign two additional $2 million electric motorcycle orders by the end of June.

ALYI is currently delivering on a $2 million electric motorcycle order in Kenya serving the motorcycle taxi market by providing electric motorcycles to drivers on a lease-to-own contract.

ALYI is now using the Kenyan template in additional regions. ALYI expects to execute a similar contract in Brazil and Ethiopia by the end of June.

ALYI has developed a cryptocurrency financing strategy for its EV ecosystem. Participation in ALYI's EV Ecosystem is facilitated through the sale of Revolt Tokens (RVLT) – learn more about RVLT at https://rvlttoken.com/.

In the lease-to-own terms agreements in Brazil and Ethiopia, ALYI plans to add a cryptocurrency payment mechanism. Following the implementation of the cryptocurrency solution in Brazil and Ethiopia, ALYI will retroactively implement the proven solution in Kenya.

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.





