ALYI Features Electric Vehicle Design Team With More Than 200 Patentable Claims

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) prepares to reveal and feature its industry leading, innovative electric vehicle design program behind the ALYI Rideshare Electric Motorcycle designed to augment the current Sub-Saharan motorcycle taxi (boda boda) market capacity and in the long-term, evolve the entire motorcycle fleet into a safer and environmentally sustainable ecosystem.

Next week, on Friday, September 11, 2020, the company's industrial design team, with more than 200 patentable claims, will present ALYI's next generation of electric vehicle innovation. The team will highlight lessons learned through work on the current version of the Revolt Electric Motorcycle and how those lessons are driving the next generation of innovation. The team will carefully touch on the current ReVolt Electric Motorcycle version keeping most current design features under wraps pending the launch of production. The larger purpose of the presentation is to demonstrate the overall design capabilities and experience behind ALYI's current and future electric mobility innovations.

ALYI's electric mobility focus in Sub-Saharan Africa is founded on bringing environmentally sustainable transportation resources to a region where per capita transportation infrastructure is substantially under resourced. At the same time, ALYI intends to develop and deploy the subject sustainable transportation solution in a manner that optimizes the economic benefit to the local economy.

The Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is just the starting place for ALYI's long-term electric mobility vision. Instead of designing specific future products in an isolated lab, ALYI has designed a process to bring a community of stakeholders together with ALYI's own design team to collectively contribute to the future of electric mobility in Sub-Sharan Africa and beyond.

To motivate and inspire collaboration in a rational electric mobility evolutionary process, ALYI has architected an annual electric mobility symposium and conference around an electric auto race as an anchor event. The annual event will generate revenue contributing to the local economy, at the same time contributing to the evolutionary development of future electric mobility innovations. The expense of research and development will at least be offset by revenue from the annual event and potentially, research and development may become a profit center.

ALYI Electric Mobility Ecosystem Participation

ALYI's electric mobility ecosystem has been designed to invite wide participation with the catalyst launching the ecosystem into perpetual motion built around a planned initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO) organized by ALYI funding partner RevoltTOLKEN.

The RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency is structured to incorporate the holder as a stakeholder into the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem.

The RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency is a utility token with redeemable value into the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem.

All interested in purchasing RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency are encouraged to thoroughly review the white paper currently in a draft form and available on the RevoltTOKEN website (www.revolttoken.com) where the cryptocurrency redemption options are listed.

The whitepaper also details the overall vision of the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem in partnership with those becoming RevoltTOKEN stakeholders.

RevoltTOKEN is prepared to promptly move forward with the planned ICO. The ICO date and details will be forthcoming in several soon to be published future updates.

In the meantime, any parties interested in the pre-ICO purchase of RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency can contact the company by email at [email protected] to explore pre-ICO incentives and opportunities.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

