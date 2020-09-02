ALYI Funding Partner RevoltTOKEN To Launch $100 Million ICO From Bermuda

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today released new information from its investment partner RevoltTOKEN (www.revolttoken.com).

ALYI has entered into a comprehensive funding agreement with RevoltTOKEN that includes an existing $25 million first tranche investment commitment at $0.05 per share. ALYI has initiated a $2.5 million draw down on the first $25 million to begin construction on a 100-acre facility in Africa. Overall, RevoltTOKEN intends to invest $100 million in ALYI in conjunction with an independent initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO).

RevoltTOKEN has already partitioned a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum Blockchain in advance of the planned ICO.

The following is a comprehensive update form the RevoltTOKEN CEO, Henryk Dabrowksi, that describes the opportunity to become a stakeholder in the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem through participation in the upcoming RevoltTOKEN ICO. The update also introduces an immediate RevoltTOKEN pre-ICO participation opportunity now that RevoltTOKEN has elected to domicile within Bermuda.

RevoltTOKEN CEO Update

The management team members behind RevoltTOKEN are experienced cryptocurrency industry professionals with past experience managing previous cryptocurrency offerings.

The ALYI management team is new to the cryptocurrency market, but confident and enthusiastic about the ideals of democratized investment embodied within the structural paradigm of blockchain technology.

The RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency launch has been methodically developed at a prudent pace to carefully implement measures designed for ALYI to achieve both its near-term and long-term goals.

The RevoltTOKEN management team has been engaged in the past to assist other clients in meeting singular project funding goals.

ALYI's requirements are otherwise a cascade of objectives organized to grow an electric mobility community consisting of many different stakeholders with complementary interests that all serve to build a sustainable enterprise that's success is inexorably linked to the benefit the enterprise facilitates for the overall good of society.

ALYI's electric mobility focus in Sub-Saharan Africa is founded on bringing environmentally sustainable transportation resources to a region where per capita transportation infrastructure is substantially under resourced. At the same time, ALYI intends to develop and deploy the subject sustainable transportation solution in a manner that optimizes the economic benefit to the local economy.

The Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is designed to augment the current Sub-Saharan motorcycle taxi (boda boda) market capacity and in the long-term, evolve the entire motorcycle fleet into a safer and environmentally sustainable ecosystem.

The Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is just the starting place for ALYI's long-term electric mobility vision. Instead of designing specific future products in an isolated lab, ALYI has designed a process to bring a community of stakeholders together that can collectively contribute to the future of electric mobility in Sub-Sharan Africa and beyond.

To motivate and inspire collaboration in a rational electric mobility evolutionary process, ALYI has architected an annual electric mobility symposium and conference around an electric auto race as an anchor event. The annual event will generate revenue contributing to the local economy, at the same time contributing to the evolutionary development of future electric mobility innovations. The expense of research and development will at least be offset by revenue from the annual event and potentially, research and development may become a profit center.

The upcoming RevoltTOKEN initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO) is the catalyst designed to set the ALYI electric mobility initiative in perpetual motion.

The RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency is structured to incorporate the holder as a stakeholder into the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem.

We have painstakingly structured the RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency as a utility token with redeemable value into the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem.

We encourage all interested in purchasing RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency to thoroughly review the white paper currently in a draft form and available on the RevoltTOKEN website (www.revolttoken.com) where the cryptocurrency redemption options are listed.

The whitepaper also details the overall vision of the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem in partnership with those becoming RevoltTOKEN stakeholders.

In our painstaking efforts to construct the RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency, we have carefully evaluated domiciles that best suit the interests of all future stakeholders in the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem. Selecting the best domicile has been the last key step in moving forward with our $100 million RevoltTOKEN ICO and ALYI funding transaction.

We believe the RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency should appeal to and invite global participation and that the domicile for the cryptocurrency should be suited to a global audience. We also recognize cryptocurrency is still a relatively new idea and that the parameters and practices by which cryptocurrency enterprises are transacted are still evolving. Some domiciles have better experience than others with cryptocurrency, and some domiciles regard the future of cryptocurrency more optimistically than others.

We have elected to domicile RevoltTOKEN in Bermuda. Bermuda is a well-respected international finance center with a host of international banks. Bermuda last year passed new cryptocurrency laws designed to respect the financial regulatory interests of the international investment community.

With our domicile selected, RevoltTOKEN is prepared to promptly move forward with the planned ICO. The ICO date and details will be forthcoming in several soon to be published future updates.

In the meantime, any parties interested in the pre-ICO purchase of RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency can contact the company by email at [email protected] to explore pre-ICO incentives and opportunities.

The interest to date in ALYI's electric mobility ecosystem and the corresponding RevoltTOKEN ICO has been flattering but difficult to keep up with. By making the separate [email protected] email address available for specific questions regarding the RevoltTOKEN ICO, to include pre-ICO purchase opportunities, we believe we can improve our response rate. Thank you for your patience with the questions we have not yet answered.

The high number and nature of the emails we have received is an indication that the $100 million ICO objective is achievable and that potentially, the $100 million objective can be exceeded.

On behalf of ALYI and RevoltTOKEN, we look forward to soon bringing you the RevoltTOKEN ICO.

To learn more about the upcoming ICO visit www.revoltTOKEN.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

