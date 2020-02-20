ALYI Hemp Battery Initiative Garners Attention as Hemp Market Seeks New Opportunities

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced its long-term hemp battery initiative has of late garnered increased attention. Management reports that multiple hemp growing related outfits have recently contacted ALYI exploring opportunities to get behind ALYI's hemp battery initiative. ALYI management views the recent increase in interest as a reaction to the hemp growing market being met with less than anticipated enthusiasm from the smokable and infused market channels. ALYI sees the primary hemp opportunity in the industrial sector – clothing, paper, building materials and energy, for example – as an exponentially lager market than then the market for the hemp extractions market. The less than robust market reaction to the first year of legal hemp growing in the U.S., ALYI management believes, will help guide the market toward the much larger industrial opportunity for hemp that ALYI is already pursuing. ALYI is working to develop both hemp battery solutions and hemp automobile body components.

ALYI's focus is on the development of electric mobility solutions. The company has $300 million in electric mobility related projects under development in Africa and is working to fund the acceleration of the $300 million initiative. ALYI CEO, Dr. Randell Torno, contends that the immediate opportunity for electric powered transportation growth in Africa by far exceeds the electric powered transportation opportunity anywhere else in the world and that the electric mobility technology innovations that will be developed for Africa will ultimately form the foundation of commercial electric powered transportation everywhere. In short, Africa is the global proving ground for electric powered transportation.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

