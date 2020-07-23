ALYI Introduces $100M RevoltTOKEN ICO To Expand Electric Vehicle Business

ALYI has partnered with RevoltTOKEN to fund ALYI's $300 million electric (EV) initiative in Sub-Saharan Africa. RevoltTOKEN has already entered into a letter of intent (LOI) agreement to fund ALYI with a first $25 million tranche of the overall plan to fund an overall $100 million. RevoltTOKEN has further agreed to pre-fund up to the first $2.5 million of the first $25 million tranche.

ALYI has developed a comprehensive, long-term electric mobility business strategy focused on rapidly expanding into the market in Sub-Saharan Africa. The strategy begins with the production of ALYI's proprietary ReVolt Electric Motorcycle designed for a rugged environment and to support the multi passenger Ride-Share industry in Africa already recognized by Uber and Lyft.

The ReVolt Electric Motorcycle has been developed through multiple pilot phases. An industrial engineering firm is currently designing the manufacturing capacity to mass produce the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle.

The ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is only ALYI's first electric vehicle. ALYI is currently designing electric delivery trucks specifically for the Sub Saharan Market. Additional electric vehicles are in the works.

To market ALYI's current and future eclectic vehicles, ALYI has developed an annual electric mobility conference and symposium with a brand name anchor event. The annual electric mobility event is intended to establish ALYI as a global brand and at the same time contribute to the evolution of future products to be produced by ALYI.

The anchor event is a component of a $6 billion global market. The design of the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle and the exact nature of the anchor event are under wraps at this time, but news on both will be coming soon.

RevoltTOKEN Origination:

RevoltTOKEN is entirely independent from ALYI and completely dedicated to ALYI.

RevoltTOKEN originates from a combination of management talent, cryptocurrency technology expertise and investment.

The technology expertise comes from the international technology firm, Interwave, coming on board as a partner. Interwave is a well-established, internationally recognized, technology firm with experience ranging from systems development for NASA to delivering the technology behind multiple cryptocurrencies.

The management talent comes from Interwave and a range of other internationally recognized cryptocurrency experts all led by another cryptocurrency expert that also has a long history with ALYI. The former CEO of ALYI, Henryk Dabrowski is the CEO of the RevoltTOKEN initiative.

RevoltTOKEN is well backed by a founding investor that has seeded RevoltTOKEN's initial financial commitments to ALYI.

RevoltTOKEN ICO Plans:

RevoltTOKEN (RVLT) is conceived on the assumption that blockchain technology has already been implemented and established a fundamental underlying technological protocol that can now be universally utilized to build improved social contracts with specific objectives.

RevoltTOKEN is built to support a specific social contract that builds upon the original cryptocurrency founding principles of systematic cooperation. RevoltTOKEN benefits all those participating directly in the contract in addition to inherently providing a multifaceted universal benefit imperative to the ongoing democratization of economic equity and environmental responsibility.

The return on investment potential from delivering technology innovation to developing economic populations will be unbeatable for the next 100 years. Approximately 1.2 billion people today live in the developed economies of North American and Europe. With a global population of 7.7 billion, that leaves some 6.5 billion people living in regions of the world underserved by current technological capacities.

Technology innovation that, for instance, improves energy efficiency and, in turn, increases access to power and transportation within developing economic countries can deliver Rockefeller returns to the investors backing the innovation.

The current state of investment innovation backed by blockchain technology opens access to such investment opportunities to anyone with an internet connection.

RevoltTOKEN (RVLT) is introducing a blockchain enabled cryptocurrency specifically for the purpose of providing everyone the opportunity to invest in the development and delivery of electric mobility technology innovation in Africa.

RevoltTOKEN is a utility token that gives the bearer a first right to purchase equity in electric mobility businesses that are forthcoming from the overall electric mobility initiative in Africa funded by RevoltTOKEN. Holders of RevoltTOKEN will also be eligible for preferential participation in the annual electric mobility seminar, conference and anchor event.

At this time, the following details the specific rights, dividends and benefits of the RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency:

Redemption Rights

1 Token – 20 Shares of ALYI Common Stock

1 Token Tokens – 1/10,000 of Revolt Electric Motorcycle

Dividend Rights

1 Token – Annual Carbon Credit Dividend

1 Token – Annual ALYI Profit Dividend

Benefits

1st Right of Refusal on Future Ventures

Free Attendance E-Mobility Conference & Symposium

VIP Access To Anchor Event

The RevoltTOKEN has been partitioned on the Ethereum Blockchain. The exact and definitive details of the RevoltTOKEN initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO) are being finalized and an ICO date is accordingly in the process of being set.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN, visit www.RevoltTOKEN.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments , please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

