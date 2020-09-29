ALYI Investment Partner RevoltTOKEN Releases Update

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced an update from investment partner RevoltTOKEN (www.revolttoken.com).

Earlier this month, on September 2nd, RevoltTOKEN CEO, Henryk Dabrowski, released a comprehensive overview of RevoltTOKEN's plan to fund ALYI's overall electric mobility ecosystem initiative. Mr Dabrowski's original funding strategy presentation can be reviewed here.

On behalf of RevoltTOKEN, Mr. Dabrowski today communicates that the plan remains intact pending the finalization of the various processes necessary to securing required prior authorizations. Specifically, as revealed in the September 2nd presentation, RevoltTOKEN has elected to domicile its business in Bermuda and now RevoltTOKEN, having undertaken the efforts necessary to register and license its operations in Bermuda, is working to complete same in a timely manner and in so doing, launch the planned RevoltTOKEN initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO).

We continue to encourage all interested in purchasing RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency to thoroughly review the white paper currently in a draft form and available on the RevoltTOKEN website (www.revolttoken.com) where the anticipated cryptocurrency redemption options are listed.

Further questions can be directed to [email protected].

To learn more about the upcoming ICO visit www.revoltTOKEN.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

