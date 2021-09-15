ALYI is Developing an EV Brand for America Built on Sales Somewhere Else

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") is a small, early stage company out to make a big name for itself with a differentiated and comprehensive strategy for the electric vehicle (EV) market. The company recently announced a $2 million 2021 revenue target anticipated from sales of its first electric motorcycles as the company pursues over $200 billion in overall EV market opportunities.

While big name companies race with each other to introduce electric cars and trucks into a market saturated with existing combustion engine powered cars and trucks, ALYI faces less competition as it introduces a different kind of electric vehicle into a significantly less saturated and much larger market.

ALYI's entry into the electric vehicle market is through the introduction of electric motorcycles in Africa with plans to expand globally into additional less developed economic markets.

Africa has one of the world's lowest per capita transportation ratios in the world at about 44 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants. The global average is 180 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants. The U.S. has over 800 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants.

Less Saturated:

So, while big name companies race with each other to replace 800 combustion engine vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants with an electric alternative, ALYI, relatively unopposed, is otherwise positioned to increase the number of vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants from 44 to 100 or 200 or more.

Much Larger:

The number of automobiles sold globally per year is currently about the same as the number of motorized 2 and 3 wheeled vehicles. Reports on the number of automobiles and motorized 2 and 3 wheeled vehicles varies based on the specific variables of different analysts, but it's safe to say from 60 to 70 million of each are sold annually. A larger percentage of the overall annual auto sales are in the U.S. while only a fraction of the motorized two and 3 wheeled vehicle sales are in the U.S. (more on the U.S. motorcycle market later). With the global population just under 8 billion, where only 1.2 billion of the population lives within developed economies, and that developed population number is forecasted to remain flat while the less developed population continues to grow, it's unlikely the demand for automobiles can keep up with the demand for more affordable two and three wheeled vehicles.

The American And Global Motorcycle Market Dichotomy:

It can be difficult for Americans to easily recognize the global opportunity for electric motorcycles because they live in an automobile dominated environment where two wheeled transportation is more of a hobby than a means of transportation. Unlike many cities in Europe, let alone Asia, Africa and South America, Americans, in general, don't commute to work on a scooter. Out of sight, out of mind, let alone not in my garage, or more precisely, in the hallway outside my apartment. Americans, for the most part, just don't get the motorcycle market.

An American EV Brand Name For EV Sales Into Developing Economies:

As an early stage company with a high growth strategy, ALYI will have to access investment capital. The U.S. has the most liquid investment market in the world with the highest market capitalization. Accordingly, we believe it is important for us to help America better understand the motorcycle market. We want our strategy to sell electric motorcycles into the developing economic regions of the world to appeal to American investors. We want to be a recognized American Brand Name for EV sales into the world's developing economies.

Branding And The Battery:

ALYI has over two years now of continuous electric motorcycle research and development. The long story made short, at risk of being over simplified - it's all about the battery.

Current battery technology can make a motorcycle go fast and carry a lot of weight, but only for a limited distance. A battery technology breakthrough that can carry a motorcycle for a longer distance, given the limited capacity of a motorcycle to house a lager battery, is not on the immediate horizon. In the interim, existing technology has to be creatively integrated with available market opportunity.

A market exists for lightweight, short commute electric motorcycles or scooters to serve the urban/commuter market. Such a solution is feasible with existing battery technology. As discussed above, while this is a very large global market opportunity, it is not a U.S. market opportunity.

The U.S. has an almost non-existent urban motorcycle market. The U.S. motorcycle market is driven by enthusiasts that choose motorcycles for the joy of riding, not the affordability of riding. U.S. motorcycle enthusiasts are looking to ride the open road over considerable distances. They are selecting bikes for adrenalin pumping speed, or eye-catching style and design. A larger bike that can deliver speed and style can also house a larger battery that can facilitate longer cruising ranges.

One Bike For Branding And One Bike For Selling:

So, ALYI is developing a limited-edition electric motorcycle as part of its branding strategy in America, and also developing a mass production, lightweight motorcycle designed and priced appropriately for selling into the developing economic urban environment.

ALYI's Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle based on the classic BMW R71 WWII Era Motorcycle will be available soon in North America. The Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle is a product straight out of ALYI's research and development initiative managed by MODUS Applied Innovations with battery design assistance from iQSTEL (IQST).

In conjunction with a pilot started earlier this year in Africa, ALYI is coordinating the design and production of a variety of lightweight urban commuting motorcycles with multiple manufacturers to go into commercial service later this year in Africa.

ALYI is branding itself as an Electric Vehicle (EV) contender in the U.S. while concentrating its EV sales efforts in Africa and the larger overall global developing economic market sector.

$2 Million 2021 Sales Target:

ALYI recently announced a 2021 $2 Million Target for revenue generated from the sales of its first electric motorcycles as the company pursues over $200 billion in overall market opportunities.

Beyond Electric Motorcycles:

Yes, ALYI is entering the EV market with electric motorcycles, but ALYI's vision and business plan is much larger.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

This press release today is the first in a series of planned releases to provide shareholders and interested investors with more detail behind individual components of ALYI's overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with ReovltTOKEN to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.