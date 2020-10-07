ALYI Reveals First Glimpse Of Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycle

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today released the first glimpse of the Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycle. Separate from the company's all new electric motorcycle designed for commercial release in Africa to serve the motorcycle taxi industry (Boda), the Retro ReVolt Electric Motorcycle will be sold in North America. ALYI will sell both the completed motorcycle as well as conversion kits for the do-it-yourself market.

See the first image of the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle and sign up to be notified when we start taking orders:

www.revoltmotorbikes.com

The company plans to release more images over the next few weeks and start taking orders by the end of this year.

ALYI separately announced yesterday that the company anticipates finalizing details this week that will result in a major milestone event moving the company substantially forward toward realizing its electric mobility ecosystem vision.

The milestone anticipated this week represents a major step toward realizing the ultimate annual electric auto race event. ALYI management is optimistic that the company will be able to make a revealing announcement next week shedding light on the magnitude of the company's momentum toward introducing an all new and groundbreaking eclectic mobility ecosystem paradigm.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

