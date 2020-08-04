ALYI ReVolt Electric Motorcycle Iconic Design And Groundbreaking Innovation

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today collectively responded to the inquiries for more information on the company's maiden ReVolt Electric Motorcycle.

Over two years ago, ALYI piloted an electric motorcycle that in its first rendition was a BMW R71 clone retrofitted with an electric motor. The BMW R71 is a breathtaking iconic image popularized through decades of frequent Hollywood screen appearances in addition to the real engineering breakthroughs that maintain the bike's relevance.

The market opportunity initially considered for the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle encompassed a target audience of clean energy enthusiasts drawn to the iconic image. While that market remains in ALYI's sights, the much larger target market opportunity involves dominating a core component of the everyday transportation sector in Africa – motorcycle taxis or Boda-bodas.

Iconic design alone would not make the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle a dominant competitor in the African motorcycle market. So began an intense and comprehensive engineering initiative to expand upon the engineering breakthroughs of the original BMW R71 motorcycle to make the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle the go-to option in the African market.

The ReVolt Electric Motorcycle today is an innovation feat. When ALYI unveils the production version of the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle, it will be an industry changing event. The ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is a connected, state of the art electric motorcycle, ergonomically optimized for its target market while still maintaining an iconic look.

So, in response to the inquiries to see and know more, please understand, to keep our innovations safe, ALYI is keeping it under wraps until the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is well into production and ready to hit the market.

ALYI expects to be in production later this year.

