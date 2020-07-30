ALYI Strategic Financing Outlook Propelled By Surge In EV Investment Interest

DALLAS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today highlighted that its video presentation scheduled for tomorrow to detail the company's strategic financing partnership with RevoltTOKEN enjoys being timed with a market that is very receptive to investment in electric vehicle ventures.

Electric SUV maker Li, just announced raising $1.1 billion.

The share price of KANDI (KNDI) rocketed after announcing the launch of affordable electric vehicles.

Tesla (TSLA), Nikola (NIKLA), Workhorse (WKHS), Nio (NIO) and Rivian all continue to make headlines, to name just a few of the electric vehicle ventures capturing investor interest.

ALYI's video presentation is scheduled Friday, July 31, 2020 to provide comprehensive details on the partnership with RevoltTOKEN. The presentation will include a sneak peak into additional details on the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle.

RevoltTOKEN's has entered into a $25 million investment commitment to ALYI as part of a RevoltTOKEN planned initial cryptocurrency offering intended to raise $100 million for an overall investment into ALYI's $300 million electric mobility initiative in Africa.

ALYI recently published a comprehensive narrative presentation on its strategy with RevoltTOKEN. The narrative presentation can be viewed at:

ALYI and RevoltTOKEN Ignite $300M African Electric Vehicle Production and Marketing Campaign

To learn more about RevoltTOKEN, visit www.RevoltTOKEN.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

