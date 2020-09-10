ALYI To Feature Award Winning EV Design Team With More Than 200 Patentable Claims Tomorrow

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today confirmed its award winning design team with over 200 patentable claims will be introduced tomorrow, Friday, September 11, 2020 to feature ALYI's future electric vehicle design momentum stemming from lessons learned through work on ALYI's Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycle designed to augment the current Sub-Saharan motorcycle taxi (boda boda) market capacity and in the long-term, evolve the entire motorcycle fleet into a safer and environmentally sustainable ecosystem.

ALYI's electric mobility focus in Sub-Saharan Africa is founded on bringing environmentally sustainable transportation resources to a region where per capita transportation infrastructure is substantially under resourced. At the same time, ALYI intends to develop and deploy the subject sustainable transportation solution in a manner that optimizes the economic benefit to the local economy.

The Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is just the starting place for ALYI's long-term electric mobility vision. Instead of designing specific future products in an isolated lab, ALYI has designed a process to bring a community of stakeholders together with ALYI's own design team to collectively contribute to the future of electric mobility in Sub-Sharan Africa and beyond.

Look for a before market release tomorrow on the design team presentation to learn more.

