ALYI To Release Video Demo Tomorrow Of Electric Motorcycle Rolling Into Production

DALLAS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today confirmed an update set for release tomorrow highlighting a new design feature that will be included in the first 200 Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycles coming to market in North America this year. ALYI design partner, MODUS, is producing a video demonstration of ALYI's Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle to be featured in the upcoming update this Friday, March 19th. MODUS believes the new design feature explanation will be enhanced with a video of the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle.

ALYI has already received pre-orders for the first 200 Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycles based on the classic BMW R71 frame and has a growing waitlist. The update, coming from ALYI's design group, will detail the design improvement that will increase the electric motorcycle's cruising range.

