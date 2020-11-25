ALYI to take ReVolt Electric Motorcycle Pre-Orders with Cryptocurrency

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today confirmed plans to start taking orders for its Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle starting next month in December. ALYI finance partner RevoltTOKEN is coordinating with ALYI to execute pre-orders with the purchase of RevoltTOKENs which can later be redeemed toward the final purchase of the Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle. The purchase of RevoltTOKENs will be possible in exchange for cash or another cryptocurrency.

RevoltTOKEN is a separate business form ALYI in a partnership with ALYI and providing investment to fund ALYI's overall business plan. RevoltTOKEN is working now toward an initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO) to raise $100 million dedicated to funding ALYI. Details on RevoltTOKEN's participation in the Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle pre-orders will be forthcoming.

The ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle will only be available in North America. It will be available both as a complete unit and as a kit that can be assembled on the buyers own BWM R71 frame.

If you are interested in ordering a ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle, you can sign-up on the ReVolt Motorbikes website to be notified as soon as a pre-order can be placed:

www.revoltmotorbikes.com

The Retro ReVolt BMW R71 Clone Electric Motorcycle is separate from the Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycles ALYI intends to start delivering in Africa next year for the growing rideshare market gradually replacing existing combustion engine motorcycles in use within the existing taxi (boda-boda) market.

In addition to the Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycle going into production for fleet deployment next year, ALYI has recently initiated work on a new state of the art, next generation electric motorcycle designed to innovate the rideshare market in Africa beyond merely the replacement of combustion engines.

For more information and to stay up to date on RevoltTOKEN's latest developments, please visit www.revolttoken.com.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

