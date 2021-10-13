Alyson Dutch, Product Launch Maven, Founder of Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc. and Consumer Product Events Accepted into Invitation-Only Forbes Business Council

MALIBU, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alyson Dutch, a 30-year seasoned product launch maven and founder of the full-service product launch pad, Brown + Dutch Public Relations Inc., do-it-yourself matchmaker for products and press, Consumer Product Events and author of the PR Handbook for Entrepreneurs and the P.O.M. Principle: 3 Pillars Needed to Start (& Sustain) Any Business, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council. The group is the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Her addition to the Forbes Council follows on the heels of her companies being named one of Goldman Sachs, 10,000 Small Businesses in 2020.

CPE

Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. Vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience, Dutch will be contributing to Forbes.com on subjects which include how to launch products, choose which marketing methods attract certain types of customers, how to create marketing plans, determine target markets, define customers, develop intelligent crisis management, branding, packaging, entrepreneurship, the future of PR, the melding of editorial and advertising, how the digital world has changed what "news" is today, the true meaning of "influencer" and more.

"We are honored to welcome Alyson Dutch into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that makes an even greater impact on the business world."

"Being accepted in the Forbes Council expands my ability to impact innovators bringing products to market," said Alyson Dutch. "I am inspired and driven to be a torch that illuminates entrepreneurs' dreams. Every product in the world, whether it be from the mind of a solopreneur or a well-financed corporation, is developed by someone passionate about solving a problem. When a product is developed, marketing it is the only thing that will make it succeed – or fail. A customer must know it is there to buy it and benefit from it. A bright and intelligently targeted beacon on a sturdy boat is required to bring attention to great ideas; without it, they will float away, untethered and into the weeds. We've built that boat and deliver concepts in a way that makes customers who need products salivate for more. Thank you, Forbes."

ABOUT ALYSON DUTCH: A product launch specialist , Dutch is the founder of Malibu, California-based Brown + Dutch PR, Inc ., a go-to product launch agency and Consumer Product Events , a do-it-yourself matchmaker for products and press and the author of the ( PR Handbook for Entrepreneurs and the POM (P for product, O for operations, M for marketing) Principle: The 3 Pillars Needed to Start & Sustain Any Business ). Dutch is a member of the Women Business Enterprise National Council #WBENC, the Public Relations Society of America #PRSA, the National Association of Women Business Owners, #NAWBO and her companies were named by Goldman Sachs as one of 10,000 Small Businesses #10KSB.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS : Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

Media Contact:

Alyson Dutch

310.456.7151

[email protected]

SOURCE BDPR