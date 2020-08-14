Alyssa Baier Joins Bridges Strategies as Digital Content Coordinator

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridges Strategies continues expansion with another experienced addition to the Oklahoma City-based marketing agency team.

Alyssa was previously with the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau where she worked as the Digital Marketing Manager, promoting Oklahoma City as a travel destination. Alyssa will be bringing her experience in marketing and communications to Bridges Strategies, to help customers reach their goals through intelligent, data-driven digital marketing.

Bridges Strategies

Additionally, Alyssa's experiences that will benefit Bridges moving forward include a long tenure as Marketing & Communications Manager for Oklahoma's two largest theme and water parks, Frontier City and White Water Bay (now known as Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City).

"To say I've enjoyed my time with Bridges so far would be an understatement," Alyssa said. "They are light years ahead of most agencies I've worked with and incorporate such innovative moves into their strategies. I consider myself so lucky to have the opportunity to grow with this incredible team."

"We identified Alyssa as a burgeoning leader in the digital marketing space years ago," Jake Fisher, President of Bridges Strategies, said. "At every stop along her professional path, she has delivered insight and a high level of professionalism. The Bridges team is excited to count her among our colleagues."

Alyssa is passionate about the arts, and loves supporting artistic initiatives in Oklahoma in every way she can; she is a season ticket holder for OKC Broadway and a proud fan of OKC's American Banjo Museum.

About Bridges Strategies:

Bridges Strategies is a nationally-recognized, award-winning B2B digital marketing agency with a high focus on return on investment. The firm is based in Oklahoma City and its presence is growing fast throughout the United States and Latin America. With the intake of new customers and a growing team, Bridges is thriving in 2020 and has great plans for the next few years.

PRESS CONTACT:

Meg McElhaney

Bridges Strategies

405-813-3330

[email protected]

Related Images

alyssa-baier.jpg

Alyssa Baier

Related Links

About Bridges Strategies

Bridges Strategies Team

SOURCE Bridges Strategies