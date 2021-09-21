Alyssa Gelper Joins Klingenstein Fields Advisors as a Managing Director, Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klingenstein Fields Advisors (KF Advisors), an advisory firm providing personalized wealth and investment management to individuals, families, and non-profits, is pleased to announce that Alyssa Gelper has joined the firm as a Managing Director, Senior Advisor. Ms. Gelper will be responsible for managing client relationships and advising high-net-worth and institutional clients on a range of wealth, planning, and investment management issues.

Most recently, Ms. Gelper was with HSBC in the Private Bank as Head of US Collaboration, where she spearheaded cross-divisional business development efforts in the US. While there, Ms. Gelper also built an initiative dedicated to serving women's unique wealth management needs. In a prior position at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Ms. Gelper was responsible for delivering private wealth management services to corporate and investment banking clients.

Ms. Gelper held other positions at Citigroup Private Bank and Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, where she provided comprehensive estate and philanthropic services to meet the complex needs of high-net-worth individuals and families. Ms. Gelper began her career as an attorney in the Trust and Estates group at Fried, Frank. Ms. Gelper earned a B.S. in Economics Cum Laude, from The Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania and a J.D., Cum Laude, from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University, where she was an Editor of the Cardozo Law Review.

"Alyssa's dedication to meet and exceed client objectives, combined with her extensive experience in wealth and investment management will enhance our ability to serve our clients' needs," said Susan H. Curry, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President at KF Advisors. "We are excited to incorporate Alyssa's expertise into our customized offering for clients."

