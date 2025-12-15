Alyssa Katz Named Next Editor-in-Chief of the Forward

Award-winning journalist will assume editorial leadership of the nation's foremost Jewish media outlet

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alyssa Katz has been named Editor-in-Chief of the Forward, the nation's most influential and widely-read Jewish publication. The appointment was announced today by Forward Publisher & CEO Rachel Fishman Feddersen. Katz will join the Forward in January 2026.

Katz is an award-winning journalist who has worked at THE CITY since 2019, first as Deputy Editor and currently as Executive Editor. In these roles, she has managed the investigative reporting team, while guiding coverage of labor, housing, politics, government and social services. She has led interactive projects and data investigations, including collaborations with ProPublica and the Guardian. Prior to joining THE CITY, she served in editorial roles at the New York Daily News, The Village Voice and other publications.

Katz said, "I am thrilled and inspired to be joining the Forward to provide editorial leadership at this critical moment. In a world that continues to test Jewish safety, identity and values, the Forward celebrates what makes us who we are while taking a critical journalistic eye to our challenges."

"We're so proud to welcome Alyssa to the Forward as our next Editor-in-Chief," said Fishman Feddersen. "She brings formidable journalistic expertise as an editor and reporter, as well as deep experience managing an ambitious nonprofit newsroom. She has produced groundbreaking work that demonstrates courage, accountability and integrity — the same values on which the Forward was founded 128 years ago and upholds today."

Katz is the author of the 2015 book, The Influence Machine: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Corporate Capture of American Life (Spiegel & Grau) and 2009's Our Lot: How Real Estate Came to Own Us (Bloomsbury). She has taught journalism at New York University, Hunter College and Brooklyn College, is a graduate of the University of Michigan and was selected for Columbia University's Charles H. Revson Fellowship for New York City leaders.

Katz has spent many years as an active lay leader at the East Midwood Jewish Center, a historic synagogue and community center in Brooklyn, NY. She is also involved in research and advocacy for preservation of Jewish historic memory in Warsaw, Poland.

About the Forward

The Forward is America's leading voice in Jewish journalism, delivering incisive coverage of the issues, ideas and institutions that matter to American Jews.

The Forward's independent, non-ideological perspective on world and national news and its unparalleled coverage of Jewish arts, culture and opinion have made it the most influential and widely read nationwide Jewish publication today, and it has been recognized with the most journalism awards of any Jewish media organization.

The Forward reaches more than 1.5 million monthly online readers. The Forward's free e-newsletters include the Forwarding the News morning briefing, Yiddish Brief and Antisemitism Decoded.

Leading outlets turn to the Forward's journalists for analysis and interviews, including The New York Times, CNN, Fox, NPR, Politico, Haaretz and The Washington Post. The Forward has been archived by the U.S. Library of Congress and named one of the top nonprofit news sites by Harvard's Nieman Journalism Lab.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Forward