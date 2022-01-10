Alyssa Woulfe Joins Androvett as Digital PR Manager

"We are very excited to have Alyssa join us," says Mike Androvett, founder and president of Androvett Legal Media & Marketing. "I know she will make a big difference in our approach and quality of service we can bring to our clients and to our media partners."

Ms. Woulfe graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in journalism. She went on to work as an on-air host and digital producer in radio and television broadcasting, with stops at Dallas' NewsRadio 1080 KRLD and the city's ABC television affiliate, WFAA.

"Alyssa is one of those people who walked in and was able to contribute on day one," says Mark Annick, Androvett's vice president of news and public relations. "She's a great addition to the group."

Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 26th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin. Learn more at Austin law firm marketing and Austin law firm public relations .

