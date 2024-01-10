Alyssa's Law Is Making Florida Schools Safer: A New Report from CENTEGIX Examines State-Wide Positive Impact of Wearable Panic Buttons in K-12 Schools

CENTEGIX, the fastest-growing and most used wearable panic button provider in Florida, published a report demonstrating the benefits schools see with Alyssa's Law

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX , the industry leader and largest wearable safety technology provider for K-12 education, today released a new report on the impact of legislation requiring mobile panic buttons in Florida's K-12 schools. The report, Alyssa's Law: Making Florida Schools Safer , examines how Alyssa's Law and panic button technology are creating safer environments to learn and work.

Named in honor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff, Alyssa's Law requires public elementary and secondary schools to be equipped with "silent panic alarms directly linked to law enforcement." The purpose of this legislation is to decrease the time it takes for first responders to arrive at an emergency situation, whether it's a shooting, a natural disaster, or other incidents.

Florida passed Alyssa's Law in June of 2020, and since then CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert solution has been selected by approximately 35% of Florida's public K-12 schools, protecting nearly one million Florida students and over one hundred thousand school staff members. CrisisAlert is a wearable panic button that enables staff to request assistance from anywhere on campus without the need for cellular or Wi-Fi service. The safety solution fulfills the purpose of Alyssa's Law: to decrease emergency response times and save lives.

Key findings from the report include:

+97% of staff reported feeling safer with access to CrisisAlert

with access to CrisisAlert +96% of staff feel empowered to rapidly resolve an emergency situation

to rapidly resolve an emergency situation +10% of alerts were for medical emergencies that included life-saving events

+86,000 alerts from Florida schools have been delivered through the platform

through the platform Nearly one million students and over one hundred thousand school staff members in Florida are protected by CENTEGIX

The report includes stories of emergencies in which using the wearable mobile panic button helped to save lives.

"The CENTEGIX badges have been a game changer for us at Mandarin. There have been multiple situations including seizures, a dislocated knee, an allergic reaction, a couple of classroom altercations, and a threatening individual that have prompted staff to use the three-button press. Our staff response time is significantly shorter with this tool. Responders reach the incident location in 30 seconds or less, regardless of the location on campus," said Sarah Bravo, Principal at Mandarin High School, FL. "Thankfully we haven't had a need to use the tool for a full school lockdown as of yet, but I'm sure it will happen, and when it does, we will be ready. The decision to move to CENTEGIX was, in my opinion, a great one."

"Florida was the second state to pass Alyssa's Law. As schools nationwide continue to prioritize campus safety, we stand in support of this vital legislation and the administrative leaders who recognize that every person employed within their district should be empowered to take action in the face of a crisis. We hope resources like the Alyssa's Law Report encourage parents and other community members to advocate for safer schools in their resided areas," said Will Fullerton, SVP of Government Affairs, CENTEGIX.

