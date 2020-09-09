Alyssa's Law: The School Panic Button Solution

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Alyssa's Law states…

"Public schools, including charter schools, shall implement a mobile panic alert system capable of connecting diverse emergency services technologies to ensure real-time coordination."

Florida has become one of the first to put this legislation into action. In short, "Alyssa's Law" ensures measures are put in place to protect students in the event of an emergency. Public and Charter schools are now required to provide their staff with a Panic Button System that aids the staff to contact emergency services in the event of a crisis. Emergencies such as an active shooter on campus, a school fire, a major flooding, or a medical emergency involving a student or staff member all count as events that constitute a system for protection. In order to get this done, Florida has set aside $8 million in grants for school districts to install a system in compliance with Alyssa's Law by the 2021-2022 school year.

Solution - Panic Button System

REVLAB Technology LLC has developed and produced an effective mobile application panic button solution to be used in schools. The company was originally positioned to support hotels across the country to fill a similar piece of legislation that requires hotels to provide location-based Hotel Panic Buttons to lone-workers / hospitality staff in order to prevent harassment from guests within guestrooms. After much success in the hospitality industry and through further development, REVLAB has created a solution based on its existing Panic Button technology to fulfill the needs of the school's silent panic button laws.

The new School Panic Button solution by REVLAB is compatible with iOS / Android Smartphones. Being a mobile application allows the lightweight designed solution to be highly cost-effective and relatively quick to install on school campuses all while being fully compliant with what the law requires. The panic button system works through three simple processes...

Open mobile application and press the "Panic Button" to call for help The call for help is stored in a secure Google-hosted database for record-keeping The system contacts the relevant authorities and/or sends SMS text messages to all relevant parties

As Congress pushes for Alyssa's Law to be approved at a national level, REVLAB remains ready to accommodate a growing market of Panic Button users to ensure safety nationwide.

