Alysse Soll, Sports Technology Expert, Joins Zoomph's Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomph announced today the addition of Alysse Soll as a member of the company's Board of Directors, effective Wednesday, Aug 22, 2022.

Alysse spent the first half of her career in the National Hockey League (NHL)and the second half in digital media, with Time Warner, as well as with tech startups. Soll understands how sports properties really function, generate revenues, address pain points, and how tech solutions can transform the stakeholder experience across the sports ecosystem - from athletes, fans, rights-holders, sponsors and property operations.

A seasoned leader advising and supporting startups to Fortune 500 companies, Soll has been a leader in driving digital transformation, serving as the Vice President of Fan Development and Marketing at the National Hockey League, and Vice President, Digital Solutions, Time Warner. She currently serves as Chair of Women in Sports Tech Org., Board Member and Sports Lead for the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels. She is CEO, underdog Advisory, the investment and advisory arm of underdog venture team.

"This is a transformative time for Zoomph as the company focuses on scaling its growth and potential. We are thrilled to have Alysse join our board. Her impressive track record and experience are an excellent fit and will be invaluable in helping us to advance the company's strategic growth initiatives," said Ali Reza Manouchehri, Chairperson & CEO of Zoomph.

Alysse brings deep global sports leadership experience across a wide variety of industries, including consumer, retail, and e-commerce," said Amir Zonozi, President, Zoomph. "I have been fortunate to work side by side with her on the board of Women in Sports Tech and look forward to her contributions in supporting our strategic vision and increasing our value for our people, customers, and shareholders."

"Zoomph plays a fundamental leadership role in the rapidly evolving media measurement landscape," said Soll. "I look forward to working with this amazing team to accelerate growth."

About Zoomph

Zoomph empowers brands, agencies, and rights holders, across sports and esports with data to increase revenue and identify new opportunities through media measurement & valuation, benchmarking, and consumer insights. Zoomph, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is partnered with leagues and teams across sports and esports, including the Golden State Warriors, NASCAR, Angel City FC, and Team Liquid. Learn more: For more information, check us out at Zoomph.com

About WiST

WiST is the leading organization to drive growth opportunities for women in the fast-growing sports tech industry. Business leaders understand that it is critical to recruit and retain women who have a passion and skill set for tech and business management.

About underdog venture team

We are a team of passionate people who build brands and create value, with a social impact model at the core of all we do. Our mission is to help build and grow brands while changing the face, value proposition and perspective of the sports, health, media and lifestyle industries. We invest in and jumpstart startups in the industries we know and areas we believe in.

