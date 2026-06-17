Alzheimer's & Dementia Awareness Launches Nationwide

National Campaign Explores Advances in Early Detection, Research, Caregiving, and Brain Health

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of Alzheimer's & Dementia Awareness, a national awareness campaign debuting in USA TODAY and online. The initiative brings together leading researchers, healthcare organizations, advocacy groups, caregivers, and industry innovators to examine the latest developments shaping the future of Alzheimer's disease and dementia care.

As Alzheimer's disease and related dementias continue to affect millions of individuals and families worldwide, the campaign explores advances in early detection, biomarker testing, clinical research, brain health, caregiving support, and patient resources.

Through expert perspectives and personal stories, Alzheimer's & Dementia aims to educate readers, promote understanding, and empower families navigating the challenges of cognitive decline.

Featured Editorial Voices

The campaign includes contributions from organizations and individuals working across research, advocacy, education, and caregiving, including:

Alzheimer's Association

Dementia Society of America

Alzheimer's Therapeutic Research Institute

Alzheimer's Foundation of America

Alzheimer's Impact Movement

UsAgainstAlzheimer's

Long Island Alzheimer's and Dementia Research Center

Samuel L. Jackson

Teepa Snow

Adria Thompson

Dr. Natali Edmonds

Jacquelyn Revere

Carrie Alberts

Adrianne Lentine

Special Editorial Spotlight: Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen share an exclusive conversation about Alzheimer's disease, caregiving, and brain health. As co-founders of Hilarity for Charity, the pair have become leading advocates for Alzheimer's awareness following Lauren's mother's diagnosis with early-onset Alzheimer's disease at age 55.

"Honestly, support for the caregivers themselves is key. When caregivers have access to respite care, education, and community, they're better equipped to show up with patience and compassion." — Seth Rogen

In an exclusive interview, Rogen and Miller Rogen reflect on their family's experience navigating Alzheimer's disease and discuss the urgent need for greater support, increased public awareness, and continued investment in research. Their story highlights the profound impact dementia has on families and the importance of ensuring that no caregiver faces the journey alone.

Featured Organizations

The initiative also features organizations advancing innovation across diagnostics, clinical research, care navigation, and caregiver support, including:

Evanthea Dementia Reversal Trial

Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.

GE HealthCare

CareScout

Alzheimer's Association

Together, these organizations provide perspectives on emerging research, early detection, patient support, and resources designed to improve outcomes for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

Through thought leadership, storytelling, and expert insight, Alzheimer's & Dementia Awareness campaign underscores the importance of continued collaboration across research, healthcare, advocacy, and caregiving to help create a future with earlier diagnosis, improved treatment options, stronger support systems for families, and greater access to brain health resources.

The campaign officially launched nationwide on June 17, 2026, within copies of USA Today and online.

To read the digital version of the campaign, visit:

Future of Personal Health

Media Contact

Gretchen Pancak

[email protected]

Mediaplanet

SOURCE Mediaplanet