Mediaplanet Launches Women in Computing Campaign to Spotlight the Future of Technology and Empower the Next Generation of Women Leaders

New digital campaign brings together leading organizations, innovators, and advocates to explore opportunities, challenges, and pathways for women pursuing careers in technology.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its Women in Computing campaign, published through Mediaplanet's education and career-focused digital content hub. The campaign aims to inspire, educate, and empower current and aspiring technology professionals by highlighting the opportunities, innovations, and leadership shaping the future of computing.

As technology continues to transform nearly every industry, the demand for skilled professionals in computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, software engineering, and other STEM-related fields continues to grow. Yet women remain underrepresented across many areas of the technology workforce. The Women in Computing campaign brings together industry leaders, educators, researchers, and advocates to explore how organizations can foster greater inclusion while equipping more women with the tools and confidence to thrive in technology careers.

Through expert insights, personal stories, and actionable career guidance, the campaign examines the importance of representation, mentorship, education, and workplace culture in building a stronger and more diverse technology ecosystem.

Featured contributors include leading organizations such as AnitaB.org, 1EdTech, the Computing Research Association, the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Rewriting the Code, and Women in Defense, a division of the National Defense Industrial Association. Together, these organizations share perspectives on workforce development, educational pathways, leadership opportunities, and strategies for increasing participation and retention of women in technical fields.

The campaign also features inspiring voices from across the technology community, including aerospace engineer, entrepreneur, and STEM advocate Aisha Bowe; technology content creator and cybersecurity advocate Caitlin Sarian; technology leader Tiffany Janzen; and members of the Rewriting the Code community who are helping shape the future of the industry.

Readers will gain valuable insights into:

Building successful careers in computing and technology

Increasing access to STEM education and workforce opportunities

The importance of mentorship and professional networks

Emerging trends shaping the future of technology

Strategies for creating more inclusive workplaces

The role of women leaders in driving innovation across industries

"Technology shapes the future of how we live, work, and connect, and ensuring that women have equitable opportunities to participate in and lead that future is critical," said a spokesperson for Mediaplanet. "Through this campaign, we're proud to amplify the voices of organizations and individuals who are helping create more pathways into computing and inspiring the next generation of innovators."

The Women in Computing campaign is available now through Mediaplanet's digital education and career platform, where readers can access expert perspectives, career resources, and inspiring stories from leaders across the technology sector.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in creating impactful content marketing campaigns that educate and inspire audiences through trusted storytelling. By partnering with industry leaders, experts, advocates, and innovators, Mediaplanet develops campaigns that drive awareness, engagement, and action around important topics spanning health, education, careers, business, and social impact.

SOURCE Mediaplanet