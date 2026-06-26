Mediaplanet Launches National Digestive Wellness Campaign to Promote Gut Health, Colorectal Cancer Awareness, and Early Screening

Published June 26 in USA TODAY and online, the campaign brings together leading healthcare organizations, experts, advocates, and wellness voices to empower Americans to prioritize digestive health.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its latest Digestive Health campaign, distributed nationwide within USA TODAY and published online through Mediaplanet's digital content hub. The campaign aims to educate and inspire readers to take a proactive approach to digestive health through expert insights on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), colorectal cancer prevention and screening, gut health, nutrition, and digestive wellness across all stages of life.

Dr. Megan Rossi graces the cover of the most recent edition of Mediaplanet's Digestive Health campaign available within USA Today and online starting June 26th.

Digestive conditions affect millions of Americans, yet conversations around symptoms, prevention, and treatment often remain stigmatized or overlooked. Through compelling patient stories, evidence-based guidance, and perspectives from leading healthcare organizations, the Digestive Health campaign shines a light on the importance of early detection, healthy lifestyle habits, and access to quality care. A central focus of the campaign is colorectal cancer awareness and screening. As colorectal cancer rates continue to rise among younger adults, the campaign encourages readers to understand their risk factors, recognize warning signs, and speak with healthcare providers about appropriate screening options. Additional features explore inflammatory bowel disease, digestive issues in infants and children, nutrition's role in digestive health, and the growing understanding of the gut microbiome's impact on overall well-being.

The campaign features contributions from respected organizations and experts, including the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Colon Cancer Coalition, American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP), American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), American Heart Association, International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), and a panel of experts from the Colon Cancer Coalition and Exact Sciences. Readers will also find insights from leading nutrition and wellness experts, including Dr. Megan Rossi, Steph Grasso, and Tanya Zuckerbrot, as well as an inspiring personal story from journalist and colorectal cancer advocate Lindy Thackston. Additional content highlights advocacy efforts from the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, including a feature spotlighting Katie Couric and Ryan Reynolds' work to raise awareness around colorectal cancer screening and prevention. "Education and awareness are critical tools in improving health outcomes," said a spokesperson for Mediaplanet. "By bringing together trusted voices from across the digestive health community, this campaign empowers readers with the information they need to make informed decisions about their health and seek care when it matters most."

The Digestive Wellness campaign launches June 26, 2026, in print within USA TODAY and online, reaching millions of readers through Mediaplanet's integrated print, digital, social, and partner distribution network.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in creating impactful content marketing campaigns that educate and inspire audiences through trusted storytelling. By partnering with leading organizations, experts, advocates, and thought leaders, Mediaplanet develops campaigns that drive awareness and meaningful action around important health, lifestyle, business, and social issues.

SOURCE Mediaplanet