'Alzheimer's - The Science of Prevention' Debuts as Groundbreaking Documentary Series

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzheimer's – The Science of Prevention celebrates its world premiere October 9 -20 as a web-based documentary series focusing on one of the most important health challenges of our time: the growing epidemic of Alzheimer's disease. Hosted by neurologist and #1 NYT bestselling author David Perlmutter, MD, the series features interviews with 20+ recognized experts including Dr. Dale Bredesen, Dr. Michael Merzenich, and Dr. Lisa Mosconi, who not only explore why developing a treatment for Alzheimer's is so challenging, but more importantly, what people can do today to dramatically reduce their risk.

"Over the past several decades the world has witnessed some incredible advances in medicine, but unfortunately, as it relates to brain degenerative disorders like Alzheimer's, there has been very little progress. Alzheimer's disease now represents a global epidemic with more than 5.8 million people being diagnosed with this incurable disease right here in America," said Dr. Perlmutter.

While there is no cure for Alzheimer's, the latest scientific research reveals that, to a significant extent, Alzheimer's disease can be prevented. Lifestyle choices including diet, sleep, and exercise play powerful roles in determining the brain's destiny. The cutting-edge information presented in Alzheimer's – The Science of Prevention helps viewers learn how to maintain brain health into old age and live a long, healthy and fulfilling life.

"Each and every one of us can drastically improve brain health and disease resistance by implementing the simple recommendations revealed in this documentary series. It's time to embrace the notion of preventive medicine, specifically as it relates to brain health," said Dr. Perlmutter.

Alzheimer's – The Science of Prevention represents a personal mission for both Dr. Perlmutter and the team at Proton Enterprises. "Although meaningful treatment options for Alzheimer's are limited, it turns out that we know a great deal about various risk factors for the disease. This series is designed to educate viewers on how to live a life that fosters brain health and vitality rather than disease," said Executive Producer Andrew Luer. "We can't change our genes but we can influence the way they are expressed based on the lifestyle choices we make every day."

