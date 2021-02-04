Alzheimer's Association again endorses Biogen drug despite mystery data analysis and financial conflict of interest, says Dr. Leslie Norins of Alzheimer's Germ Quest

The mysterious acceptance of Biogen data and the financial conflict of interest raise questions about "touting". Tweet this

Concurrently, the CEO of the Alzheimer's Association (AA), Harry Johns, issued to its executives, supporters, and others a national e-letter endorsing the compound, saying in it, "We believe the publicly released scientific data..." However, he offered no details, or a reference, as to how, and by whom, his organization arrived at a conclusion different from that of the FDA expert advisory committee, which voted 10 to one against approval of the drug in November.

Moreover, since any further results from trials are not yet public, it is unclear if AA used fresh "insider" information for a new analysis, or was merely reasserting its original endorsement—the derivation of which remains a mystery.

The new e-letter, like the previous one, also failed to disclose information that nowadays is routinely required for any medical journal article or government appointment; namely, could there be a potential conflict of interest?

Evidence indicates that Biogen-Esai has given AA and its lobbying arm several million dollars over the past few years. AA has ignored a prior plea for this amount to be established by outside auditors, and released for public scrutiny, so it could be weighed in any AA endorsement of the company's drug.

The Johns letter also repeated a few indirect motivations for approval, which nobody would disagree with, including the dire need for a drug to halt or cure AD. "But other than repeating these platitudes," says Dr. Norins, "there is no new 'meat'".

Dr. Norins concluded, "We are left with the embarrassing situation of the leading Alzheimer's advocacy group apparently touting for a drug company which gives it hefty monies."

