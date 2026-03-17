Alzheimer's Association Announces New Brain Health Roundtable

—– Coalition will drive national action to advance brain health and reduce dementia risk —–

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association today announced the launch of the Alzheimer's Association Brain Health Roundtable, a new cross–sector coalition working to elevate brain health as a national public health priority and accelerate the adoption of evidence-based strategies to reduce dementia risk.

The Brain Health Roundtable brings together leaders from health systems, disease–specific organizations, employer coalitions, public health groups and other partners committed to advancing brain health nationwide. Through collaboration, the coalition will identify shared priorities, align strategies and translate emerging science on risk reduction into meaningful action.

"The Alzheimer's Association is committed to a future in which brain health is recognized as essential to public health and fully embedded in community programs, clinical care and policy," said Katie Evans, chief programs and mission engagement officer at the Alzheimer's Association. "The landmark U.S. POINTER trial shows that lifestyle interventions can improve cognition. Through the Brain Health Roundtable, we are bringing leaders together to turn that science into coordinated national action that helps people protect their brain health throughout their lives."

Roundtable members will collaborate to identify and prioritize opportunities to advance brain health, including:

Strengthen brain health messaging and public awareness.

Scale education, tools and best practices across sectors.

Advance policies and initiatives that support brain health and dementia risk reduction.

Members will convene regularly to share insights, produce policy and practice resources, and track progress using shared metrics that demonstrate national impact.

Participating members in the new Roundtable include the American Diabetes Association®, the National Black Nurses Association, the Obesity Action Coalition, the National Sleep Foundation, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American College of Preventive Medicine, the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company and others. The inaugural meeting will be held virtually later this spring.

"Collaboration is essential if we want to make meaningful progress in protecting brain health at scale," said Rita Kalyani, M.D., chief scientific and medical officer, American Diabetes Association, a founding member of the Brain Health Roundtable. "By bringing together leaders across health care, public health, research and industry, the Roundtable creates a unique opportunity to unify our efforts, strengthen our strategies and ensure that every community benefits from the latest knowledge on risk reduction."

Turning Brain Health Science into Action

The Roundtable is part of a broader national movement the Alzheimer's Association is leading to make brain health a public health priority. Research continues to show that adopting certain healthy behaviors can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and may help prevent dementia. The Alzheimer's Association U.S. POINTER study demonstrated that a structured lifestyle program — emphasizing healthy nutrition, regular physical activity, cognitive engagement and health monitoring — improved thinking and memory over two years for people at increased risk of dementia.

Brain health is important for everyone, regardless of family history. The Association remains focused on ensuring individuals across all communities have access to clear, actionable information to support lifelong brain health. The Association's 10 Healthy Habits for Your Brain campaign offers easy-to-understand strategies for improving brain health. In-person education programs are available nationwide through local chapters.

The Association recently also launched the Brain Health Habit Builder, a free web-based tool that allows individuals to assess their current habits and take proactive steps to improve their brain health.

In the coming months, the Association will introduce additional resources for professionals and organizations, including a virtual training program for health care providers and a community recognition program for businesses championing brain health.

For more information about the Alzheimer's Association Brain Health Roundtable or membership opportunities, email [email protected].

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Association, Inc. d/b/a Alzheimer’s Association