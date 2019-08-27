Alzheimer's Care Strategist Kerry Mills Joins Brain Health and Research Institute September 3

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted dementia care strategist and author Kerry Mills has moved to Seattle to help complete the core staff at the new Brain Health and Research Institute (BHRI), opening there on September 3, it was announced today by BHRI founder and CEO Dr. Mary Kay Ross. Mills, founder of the caregiver-oriented Engaging Alzheimer's organization, moves from New York to expand her well regarded work with patients and caregivers. She has authored two books on the subject, and speaks frequently to caregivers and Families of Alzheimer's groups nationwide.

"Kerry Mills is an invaluable addition to our team," said Ross. "She brings great experience, intelligence and a generosity of spirit frequently lacking in challenging medical situations." Mills will serve as lead Patient Liaison for the Brain Health clinic, as well.

The BHRI clinic is strategically partnered with the Institute for Systems Biology, which is led by Dr. Jim Heath and was co-founded by Dr. Lee Hood. "We are excited to combine ISB's expertise in personalized medicine with the remarkable Brain Health & Research Institute staff assembled by Dr. Ross," said Heath, ISB's president. "The ISB-BHRI partnership will expand our understanding of the causes, effects, and treatment of significant impairment of the human brain."

Mills is both a Master Certified Health Coach (CHC) and holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration with a specialty in Health Administration. "My goals have always been to change the perception of Alzheimer's Disease in the public imagination, and help people understand that the despair and anguish they feel can be overcome through education and training," said Mills. "I'm very excited to work with Dr. Ross, Dr. Lokken, Dr. Whiting and the ISB scientists at the Brain Health and Research Institute." Mills' recent book "I Care, a Handbook for Care Partners of People With Dementia" is a well-regarded resource in the field, offering a comprehensive understanding of how to manage the difficulties of Alzheimer's and related dementias. BHRI opens for patients in September of 2019.

