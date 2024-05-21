Alzheimer's Community Care to Host 25th Annual Education Conference

The Conference will Showcase the World's Leaders in Alzheimer's Research and Education

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzheimer's Community Care will host its 25th Annual Education Conference on Wednesday, May 22nd at the Marriott Palm Beach Gardens from 8-4 p.m. The conference theme is "The Intersection of Health and Hope."

Speakers will provide information, tools, and strategies to address the needs of patients with neurocognitive disorders, and their family and professional caregivers.

A distinguished lineup of experts will speak to this year's attendees. Speakers include:

Bama Lutes Deal , Ph.D. Arts Consulting & Research, LLC PBC NeuroArts Collaborative.

Ph.D. Arts Consulting & Research, LLC PBC NeuroArts Collaborative. Bree Gordon , MT-BC, a music therapist, Director of Creative Arts Therapies, Internship Director, and Managing Partner.

, MT-BC, a music therapist, Director of Creative Arts Therapies, Internship Director, and Managing Partner. Tino Negri , CAEd, Owner of ComForCare Senior Services, and Certified Alzheimer's Educator.

, CAEd, Owner of ComForCare Senior Services, and Certified Alzheimer's Educator. James Galvin , M.D., M.P.H, world-renowned Neurologist, Professor, Researcher and Director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health.

, M.D., M.P.H, world-renowned Neurologist, Professor, Researcher and Director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health. Additionally, there will be a variety of breakout sessions. Topics include Dementia is NOT a Diagnosis, Hope on the Horizon: Why TAU is Important, Building Resilience: Self Care for Caregivers and A Plant Centered, Comprehensive Approach to Brain Health.

Attendees of the conference will connect with top leaders, receive valuable information, and can obtain 6.0 CEU credits.

"This year's Education Conference will be our best yet. We have the most dynamic speakers who will equip attendees with valuable tools and share impactful insights on meeting the needs of patients with Alzheimer's or related neurocognitive disorders and their caregivers. We hope to see you there!" said ACC Interim President and CEO Kevin Wrenne.

To learn more visit: https://www.alzcare.org/2024-education-conference.

Alzheimer's Community Care experts are available for interviews. Call Emily at 443-686-1331 or email [email protected] to schedule.

About Alzheimer's Community Care

Alzheimer's Community Care was founded in 1996 by a group of local residents in Florida who were concerned about the growing number of people affected by Alzheimer's disease and related neurocognitive disorders. Based in West Palm Beach, Alzheimer's Community Care is dedicated to promoting and providing community-based, family-centered care for patients and their caregivers living with neurocognitive disorders, through the belief, where there is help, there is hope. Today, Alzheimer's Community Care is the largest provider of community-based, dementia-specific services in Florida. For more information, visit: www.alzcare.org.

