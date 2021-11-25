Alzheimer's Disease Market, 2030

Nov 25, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Market (2nd edition) by Type of Treatment (Symptomatic and Disease Modifying), Symptomatic Indications (Dementia, Insomnia and Other Psychological Symptoms) and Geography (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific), 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Alzheimer's Disease Market report features an extensive study on the current landscape of the marketed, clinical and preclinical molecules available/being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the market, till 2030. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder characterized by the death of brain cells, eventually leading to memory loss, cognitive dysfunction and dementia. Accounting for 60-70% cases of dementia, Alzheimer's disease is known to be the sixth leading cause of death in the US. Presently, more than 6 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer's and this number is projected to reach around 13 million by 2050.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth opportunities for therapies being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption rates and the selling price/likely selling price of therapies for the disease, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.
In 2020, the healthcare burden associated with the disease was estimated to be around USD 305 billion. Given the socioeconomic burden associated with Alzheimer's, pharmaceutical players have been on the lookout for reliable diagnostic tests and effective treatment alternatives that can slow the progression of this disease. However, not many drugs could make their way to the market and majority of the existing therapeutic approaches have proven ineffective in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and its related symptoms.
Recently, in June 2021, the FDA granted accelerated approval for the first disease modifying therapy, AduhelmT (Aducanumab), developed by Biogen, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The approval of this amyloid beta-directed antibody has sparked a ray of hope for other players which are seeking approval for similar therapies.
Further, multiple partnerships have been forged by various established players and start-ups in this domain in order to expand their research efforts and respective product portfolios. In addition, venture capital and other strategic investors are providing the necessary financial support to the research initiatives being undertaken by start-ups. Given the ongoing efforts aimed at finding effective and potential therapeutic cure, we are led to believe that the Alzheimer's disease market is likely to witness healthy growth in the coming years.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
- A detailed review of the current market landscape of drugs developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's, including analyses based on several relevant parameters, such as current status of development (marketed, clinical and pre-clinical), phase of development (phase IV, phase III, phase II/III, phase II, phase I/II and phase I) of lead candidates, type of biologic (antibodies, peptides, cell and gene therapy, protein and vaccines), target disease stage (early stage, mild stage, mild to moderate stage and moderate to severe stage), type of treatment (symptomatic treatment, disease modifying treatment and both), mechanism of action (inhibitor, activator and modulator), route of administration (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous and others), dosing frequency (single dose, daily, twice daily, thrice daily, weekly, biweekly, monthly) type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and path to clinic (dedicated, repositioned and repurposed). Additionally, the report provides information on drug developer(s) involved in the domain, along with analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and geographical location of headquarters.
- A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of the drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and its related symptoms, on the basis of several relevant parameters, such as trial status, trial registration year, type of sponsor/collaborator, type of study design, enrolled patient population, age category, leading industry sponsors/collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted) and regional distribution of trials.
- Elaborate profiles of the key players involved in the development of therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information, details on its product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading industry players involved in the Alzheimer's disease industry?
- Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on therapies for Alzheimer's disease?
- Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants in the Alzheimer's disease industry?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders in the Alzheimer's disease industry?
- How is the current and future market opportunity, related to Alzheimer's disease, likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Pipeline Review: Marketed And Clinical- Stage Drugs
5. Company Profiles
6. Case Study: Terminated Drugs
7. Publication Analysis
8. Partnerships And Collaborations
9. Funding And Investment Analysis
10. Grant Analysis
11. Clinical Trial Analysis
12. Patent Analysis
13. Non-Pharmacological Interventions And Diagnostics
14. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis
15. Concluding Remarks
16. Executive Insights
