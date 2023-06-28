Alzheimer's Disease Mechanistic Pathways Discovered through Aitia's Digital Twins and in silico Experiments in Causal AI to be Presented at AAIC 2023

SOMERVILLE, Mass., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aitia, the leader in the application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover and develop new drugs, announced today that data from its Alzheimer's Disease Digital Twins  will be presented at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) being held from July 16-20 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The presentation will focus on the discovery of gene pathways with direct causal relationships to Alzheimer's Disease (AD) through Gemini Digital Twins of AD patients. These AD Digital Twins are created using Aitia's Causal AI and Bayesian Network platforms and multi-omic patient data from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) and ANMerge consortium data.

Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follow:
Poster #82769
Session Title: P1-19 Developing Topics: Basic Science and Pathogenesis
Presentation Title: P1-954 Alzheimer's Disease mechanistic pathways were discovered through in silico experiments in causal AI based Digital Twins
Session Date and Time: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 8:45 AM - 4:15 PM CET

Information about AAIC can be found at https://aaic.alz.org/

About Aitia's Commitment to Alzheimer's Disease
For over two decades, Aitia has been engaged in accelerating AI-driven discoveries in Alzheimer's Disease. Aitia has initiated dedicated internal research efforts and is working closely with strategic data partners including Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI), Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP-AD), ANMerge, and Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP) to create Gemini Digital Twins that unravel the complex circuitry of the disease. By leveraging the collective power of AI and multi-omic data, Aitia aims to discover novel drug targets and drug candidates and identify diagnostic biomarkers that can inform clinical trial design and patient recruitment. In addition, Aitia has been collaborating with biopharmaceutical partners to advance breakthrough discoveries into life-changing therapies. Aitia's internal focus reflects the unwavering commitment to revolutionize drug discovery and clinical development with the ultimate goal of providing new hope to all who are impacted by this debilitating disease.

About Aitia
Aitia is the leader in the development and application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover the next generation of breakthrough drugs in neurodegenerative disorders, oncology, and immunology.  By leveraging the convergence of multi-omic patient data, high-performance computing, and causal learning and AI, Aitia is revealing the hidden biological mechanisms of disease to create Digital Twins. Gemini Digital Twins are being used today to discover novel therapies and accelerate R&D in Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Huntington's Disease, multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, and pancreatic cancer, with several more in development. Aitia's partners include six of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, leading academic research and medical centers, medical societies, leading multi-omic data companies, and patient advocacy groups globally.

For more information, please visit www.aitiabio.com
