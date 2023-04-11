Alzheimers disease therapeutics market size to grow by USD 4,391.9 million between 2022 and 2027; AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,391.9 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.91%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers; increasing awareness of Alzheimer's disease; and a strong pipeline coupled with the approval of therapeutics. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is fragmented. Vendors in the market are focused on developing novel therapies to treat Alzheimer's disease. The strong pipeline of novel therapeutics is expected to pave the way for new entrants during the forecast period. Hence, the market is expected to witness the launch of various novel therapeutics and the entry of a few new players during the forecast period. Such instances will further intensify the competition in the market and may encourage vendors to form strategic alliances to increase their product offerings and geographical reach during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., AgeneBio Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Biogen Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Grifols SA, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Neuronascent Inc., Novartis AG, Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Spinogenix Inc., T3D Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V., and Lupin Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Get a holistic overview of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by drug class (cholinesterase inhibitors, n-methyl-d-aspartate receptor antagonist, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce pharmacy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

By drug class, the market will experience strong growth in the cholinesterase inhibitors segment during the forecast period. Cholinesterase inhibitors offer high efficacy. They have now become the main approach to the symptomatic treatment of Alzheimer's disease. There are three approved cholinesterase inhibitors, namely donepezil, galantamine, and rivastigmine, for the treatment of the disease. The availability and high efficacy of these drugs are driving the growth of the segment.

By distribution channel, the market growth in the hospital pharmacy segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rapid growth in the number of hospitals in developing countries such as India and the rise in government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure. Also, the increasing number of cases of Alzheimer's disease will drive the growth of the segment.

and the rise in government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure. Also, the increasing number of cases of Alzheimer's disease will drive the growth of the segment. North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of the disease has been increasing at a significant rate in the US and Canada . However, a majority of the population lacks knowledge about the disease and its treatments, which has led to an increase in the mortality rate. This has led many organizations in the region to raise awareness of the disease through various initiatives. It has also increased funding for the development of novel therapeutics to treat Alzheimer's disease. All these factors are driving the growth of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market in North America .

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Market Dynamics:

Increasing awareness of Alzheimer's disease

Availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers

Strong pipeline coupled with approval of therapeutics

The market is driven by the increasing awareness of Alzheimer's disease. Many organizations worldwide are conducting various campaigns to raise awareness and research funds for the disease. For instance, in the US, programs and initiatives such as the National Alzheimers Plan, AFA Teens, The Alzheimers Association Walk to End Alzheimers, and The Hampden Good Neighbor Program focus on increasing awareness of the condition among people. In Europe, Alzheimer's programs and public initiatives such as INDUCT, MinD, AMYPAD, and MOPEAD are raising awareness and funding for research on the disease. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Availability of highly sensitive diagnostic modalities

Emergence of regenerative therapies

Increasing funding for therapeutics discovery

The availability of highly sensitive diagnostic modalities is identified as the key trend in the market. There are several advanced diagnostic modalities to identify the progression of the disease at its early stages. Neuroimaging is one of the methods for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The disease progresses from a preclinical stage to severe clinical phases. MRI clearly differentiates between Alzheimer's disease and multi-infarct dementia. The use of breath testing is another way of diagnosing the disease. It is a new non-invasive diagnostic tool for Alzheimer's disease and has a huge potential to augment the diagnosis of the disease. This method is based on assessing metabolic changes and measuring the concentration of volatile compounds in exhaled breath models. The availability of such innovative diagnostic modalities will fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Challenges associated with diagnosis of Alzheimers disease

High cost of therapeutics development

Drug failure in clinical trials

Challenges associated with the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease will hinder market growth. Identifying Alzheimer's disease at an early stage is still a clinical challenge. Patients may show no clinical signs of dementia but may show subjective cognitive impairment. The current approach to disease diagnosis is a thorough neuropsychological evaluation and blood sample analysis. It provides information on specific protein changes in the brain. However, there is high inter-and intra-laboratory variation. In addition, other diagnostic methods such as PET-amyloid are not available in every clinical setting. This limits the accuracy of diagnosis. Such challenges are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market vendors

Related Reports:

The cardiovascular therapeutics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 37.77 billion . The market is segmented by type (antithrombotic drugs, hypolipidemic drugs, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy), and geography ( Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World).

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by type (antithrombotic drugs, hypolipidemic drugs, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy), and geography ( , , , and Rest of World). The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,360.99 million . The market is segmented by route of administration (oral and parenteral), drug class (systemic corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and anti-fibrotic agents), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World).

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,391.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., AgeneBio Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Biogen Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Grifols SA, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Neuronascent Inc., Novartis AG, Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Spinogenix Inc., T3D Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V., and Lupin Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Drug Class



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global alzheimers disease therapeutics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global alzheimers disease therapeutics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Drug class Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Drug class Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distributed channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distributed channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Drug Class - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Drug Class - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Drug Class

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Drug Class



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Drug Class

6.3 Cholinesterase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cholinesterase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cholinesterase inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cholinesterase inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cholinesterase inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Drug Class ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Drug Class ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hospital pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Retail pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 E-commerce pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on E-commerce pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on E-commerce pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on E-commerce pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on E-commerce pharmacy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Science SA

Exhibit 115: AB Science SA - Overview



Exhibit 116: AB Science SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AB Science SA - Key offerings

12.4 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 118: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 AgeneBio Inc.

Exhibit 122: AgeneBio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: AgeneBio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: AgeneBio Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Biogen Inc.

Exhibit 128: Biogen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Biogen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Biogen Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 131: Denali Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Denali Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Denali Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Eisai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 139: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.11 Grifols SA

Exhibit 142: Grifols SA - Overview



Exhibit 143: Grifols SA - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Grifols SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Grifols SA - Segment focus

12.12 H Lundbeck AS

Exhibit 146: H Lundbeck AS - Overview



Exhibit 147: H Lundbeck AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: H Lundbeck AS - Key offerings

12.13 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 149: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Lupin Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Lupin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Lupin Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Lupin Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Lupin Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Novartis AG

Exhibit 158: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 159: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.16 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 167: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio