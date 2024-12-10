Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market to Grow by USD 5.41 Billion (2024-2028), AI Redefines Market Landscape with Novel Biomarker Advancements - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.41 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period. Availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of regenerative therapies. However, high cost of therapeutics development poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., AgeneBio Inc., Biogen Inc., Cipla Ltd., Curasia Medilab, Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Grifols SA, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Lifecare Neuro Products Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Psycogen Captab, Solco Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, and E-commerce pharmacy), Drug Class (Cholinesterase inhibitors, N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., AgeneBio Inc., Biogen Inc., Cipla Ltd., Curasia Medilab, Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Grifols SA, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Lifecare Neuro Products Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Psycogen Captab, Solco Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of dementia among older adults, continues to be a major health concern. According to NCBI, over 6 million Americans are diagnosed with Alzheimer's and related dementias, leading to significant disability and increased deaths. The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is witnessing advancements in treatment with the introduction of drug classes like cholinesterase inhibitors (Aricept, Exelon, Razadyne) and Amyloid beta inhibitors (Crenezumab). Biological therapies, such as Tau antibody, are also in the pipeline. Cognitive assessment systems and smartphones aid in early diagnosis. Distribution channels, including hospitals, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and e-commerce platforms, facilitate access to these drugs. Men and women, especially Medicare beneficiaries, are the primary consumers. Memantine, another drug class, targets memory impairment and thinking skills. Life expectancy and disability are significant factors driving market growth. Everyday tasks and social skills are also affected, making these therapies essential. Drug discovery techniques continue to evolve, increasing the prescription rate.

Alzheimer's disease is a significant health concern for the elderly population, characterized by memory loss and cognitive decline. The disease is marked by the presence of amyloid B-peptide plaques and tau neurofibrillary tangles. Despite extensive research, no disease-modifying treatments have been discovered. Neuronal death, synaptic failure, dendritic and axonal atrophy are some of the disease's progressive symptoms. Researchers continue their efforts to find curative therapies, focusing on understanding the underlying mechanisms of neuronal damage and cognitive impairment. The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is currently in search of effective treatments to address this unmet medical need.

Market Challenges

• Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of dementia, affects over 6 million Americans, with numbers projected to triple by 2050. The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market faces challenges in advancing treatment, with current options including cholinesterase inhibitors like Aricept and Exelon, and NMDA receptor antagonist Memantine. Amyloid beta inhibitors, such as Crenezumab, are in the pipeline. Behavioral skills and thinking impairments impact everyday tasks, leading to disability and increased healthcare costs for diagnosed patients. Biological therapies, like Tau antibody, show promise. Distribution channels, including hospitals, hospital pharmacies, e-commerce platforms, and online pharmacies, aim to improve access. Drug discovery techniques and cognitive assessment systems aid diagnosis among Medicare beneficiaries, mostly women. Life expectancy and memory impairment drive high prescription rates. Smartphones and the Internet facilitate access to e-commerce services, enabling easier access to these essential medications.

• The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is significant due to the growing number of patients requiring symptomatic relief. Currently, available treatments only manage the symptoms of the disease. The pressing need for disease-modifying therapeutics arises from the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease. Researchers are actively working on developing such treatments, but the high development costs and challenges in clinical trials pose obstacles to market expansion. The estimated cost of an Alzheimer's disease therapeutics development program is approximately USD5.6 billion, and the process takes around 13 years, from preclinical studies to US FDA approval.

Segment Overview

This alzheimer's disease therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Hospital pharmacy

1.2 Retail pharmacy

1.3 E-commerce pharmacy Drug Class 2.1 Cholinesterase inhibitors

2.2 N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospital pharmacy- The hospital pharmacy segment of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth due to the large-scale demand for these drugs in hospitals. This trend is driven by several factors, including increasing government investments in healthcare infrastructure in countries like India and China, the expansion of hospital facilities in developing nations, and the rising number of Alzheimer's disease cases worldwide. As a result, hospitals are becoming major distribution channels for Alzheimer's disease therapeutics. These factors collectively are expected to boost the growth of the hospital segment of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market encompasses innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's and dementias. Two major categories include Amyloid beta inhibitors and biological therapies. These treatments aim to slow down the progression of these conditions by targeting the buildup of beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain. Both men and women are affected, with women making up two-thirds of the estimated 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease. Life expectancy plays a significant role, as the majority of Medicare beneficiaries, who are aged 65 and above, are at increased risk. The prescription rate for these therapies is growing as more clinics and hospitals integrate cognitive assessment systems into their routine patient care. Memory impairment, thinking, behavioral skills, and social skills are common symptoms, affecting everyday tasks and quality of life.

Market Research Overview

Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of dementia and neurodegenerative diseases, affects memory impairment, thinking, and social skills in older adults. The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market is witnessing significant advancements in treatment with the development of various drug classes, including cholinesterase inhibitors (Aricept, Exelon, Razadyne) and Amyloid beta inhibitors (Crenezumab). Biological therapies, such as Tau antibody, are also under investigation. Cognitive assessment systems aid in diagnosis, while distribution channels, including hospitals, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and e-commerce platforms, facilitate access to these essential medications. With an increasing number of diagnosed patients, particularly among older adults, life expectancy, and Medicare beneficiaries, the prescription rate for Alzheimer's disease therapeutics continues to rise. The use of drug discovery techniques and technological advancements, such as smartphones and the Internet, are revolutionizing the way these therapies are administered and monitored. Despite these advancements, Alzheimer's disease remains a significant cause of disability and deaths, with a disproportionate impact on Men and Women. The pipeline drugs offer hope for future treatments, aiming to slow down the progression of the disease and improve the quality of life for those affected.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy



Retail Pharmacy



E-commerce Pharmacy

Drug Class

Cholinesterase Inhibitors



N-methyl-D-aspartate Receptor Antagonist



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

