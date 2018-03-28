Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and Harrington Discovery Institute Invite Applications for 2018 ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award

Financial support up to $600,000 over two years

over two years Drug development and project management support through Harrington Discovery Institute's Innovation Support Center

Collaborating for a cure:

"This is a tremendous opportunity for innovative researchers who seek a cure for Alzheimer's and other dementias," said Jonathan Stamler, MD, President, Harrington Discovery Institute and the Robert S. and Sylvia K. Reitman Family Foundation Distinguished Chair in Cardiovascular Innovation at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. "The ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award offers a unique combination of drug development expertise and funding to accelerate the most promising discoveries in Alzheimers disease into medicines."

"Developing a drug for Alzheimer's takes significant resources—in terms of both expertise and costs. This partnership was created to give researchers access to more of those resources so they can develop better drugs more rapidly. It has been very successful, and we are excited to continue the partnership," noted Howard Fillit, MD, Founding Executive Director and Chief Science Officer at the ADDF.

Award criteria:

The competition is open to academic investigators at accredited medical centers, research institutions and universities in the United States ;

; Lead investigator must have an MD and/ or PhD or equivalent;

PhD or equivalent; Proposals should offer creative science or approach to treat, prevent or slow Alzheimer's disease, other dementias or cognitive-decline associated with aging.

Please note the following dates:

Letters of Intent will be accepted through May 25, 2018 , 11:59 PM EDT

Up to 3 awards will be announced by the end of December

Applications must be submitted online at AlzDiscovery.org/RFPs

For more information, please visit HarringtonDiscovery.org/ADDF or AlzDiscovery.org.

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded over $100 million to fund more than 500 Alzheimer's drug discovery programs and clinical trials in 18 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

Harrington Discovery Institute

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development – aims to advance medicine and society by enabling our nation's most inventive scientists to turn their discoveries into medicines that improve human health. The institute was created in 2012 with a $50 million founding gift from the Harrington family and instantiates the commitment they share with University Hospitals to a Vision for a 'Better World'.

The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development

The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development (The Harrington Project), founded in late February 2012 by the Harrington Family and University Hospitals of Cleveland, is a $300 million national initiative built to bridge the translational valley of death. It includes the Harrington Discovery Institute and BioMotiv, a for-profit, mission-aligned drug development company that accelerates early discovery into pharma pipelines.

For more information about The Harrington Project and the Harrington Discovery Institute, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org.

University Hospitals

For information, please visit UHhospitals.org.

