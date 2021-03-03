Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation and Harrington Discovery Institute Invite Proposals for 2021 ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award

CLEVELAND, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals and the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) announce a joint request for proposals for the 2021 ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award. The ADDF-Harrington Scholar Award is designed to accelerate the translation of innovative research that could treat, prevent, or slow Alzheimer's disease or related dementias.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) is open to academic investigators at accredited medical centers, research institutions, and universities in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Researchers working on drug development programs that are relevant to, but not presently focused on, the Alzheimer's field are encouraged to apply.

The 2021 ADDF-Harrington Scholar RFP places high priority on targets related to emerging therapeutic areas for dementia and is particularly seeking projects related to:

Epigenetics – including nucleosome dynamics, chromatin remodeling, DNA methylation, histone modifications, bromodomain protein modulators, isocitrate dehydrogenase modulators.

– including nucleosome dynamics, chromatin remodeling, DNA methylation, histone modifications, bromodomain protein modulators, isocitrate dehydrogenase modulators. Proteostasis – including autophagy, lysosomal biogenesis, proteasomal degradation, post-translational modification associated with proteostasis, protein folding/misfolding, ER stress, extracellular clearance.

Other novel targets are encouraged. These include, but are not limited to, the following:

Neurovascular health

Neuroprotection

Synaptic activity and neurotransmitters

Inflammation

Mitochondria & metabolic function

ApoE

Other aging targets (e.g. senescent cells)

Award recipients will receive financial support up to $600,000 over two years, as well as drug development and project management support from Harrington Discovery Institute's Therapeutics Development team. Proposals should offer creative science or novel approaches to treat, prevent, or slow Alzheimer's disease or related dementias. Letters of Intent (LOI) will be accepted through April 23, 2021 5:00 pm EDT, and will be reviewed on a rolling basis prior to the deadline. LOI applications must be submitted online here.

We encourage an interactive application process in efforts to solicit the best applications. Inquiries can be directed to either

Andrew A. Pieper, MD PhD

Director, Neurotherapeutics Center

Harrington Discovery Institute

or

Meriel Owen, PhD

Assistant Director, Scientific Affairs

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

