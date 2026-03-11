Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation Appoints Isobel Coleman as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Era of Alzheimer's Breakthroughs

Coleman's global leadership and deep expertise across philanthropy, private sector, and public service position the ADDF to define the next phase of Alzheimer's science

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) today announced that Isobel Coleman has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective March 23, 2026. Coleman brings decades of experience leading and advising public, private, and nonprofit organizations, and will guide the ADDF as it builds on unprecedented scientific progress in Alzheimer's research, advancing the field toward combination therapies and precision medicine.

Isobel Coleman

"Isobel's global leadership experience and successful track record of driving impact make her an exceptional choice to steer the ADDF at this defining moment," said Ronald S. Lauder, Co-Founder and Chairman of the ADDF. "Thanks to the many breakthroughs made by the ADDF and our partners, we can finally say hope is here. With Isobel at the helm, we are poised to accelerate this progress and complete the mission my brother Leonard and I began nearly 30 years ago in honor of our mother, Estée Lauder – to develop the drugs, diagnostics, and prevention strategies needed to stop Alzheimer's."

Coleman's career spans senior leadership roles across government, nonprofit, and private sectors. A former McKinsey partner and twice Senate-confirmed diplomat with the rank of Ambassador, Coleman has a strong background as an innovator, strategist, and leader who delivers results for large, complex organizations and their partners. Most recently, as Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Coleman oversaw 15,000 employees and a more than $35 billion annual portfolio. This experience equips her to steward the ADDF's powerful network of philanthropic, industry, academic, venture capital, and government partners to transform the next generation of Alzheimer's science.

"I am deeply honored to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation at this pivotal moment for the field," Coleman said. "With its innovative model of venture philanthropy, unparalleled convening power, and unwavering commitment to rigorous science, the ADDF has helped shape the field of Alzheimer's research, moving us closer than ever to preventing and curing this disease. The ADDF is uniquely positioned to catalyze breakthroughs and I look forward to harnessing this momentum alongside our scientific partners, donors, and staff to bring positive results to patients and families worldwide."

"Alzheimer's science has taken massive leaps forward in the last two decades and the ADDF will lead the way in shaping what comes next," said Howard Fillit, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF. "We have made remarkable progress, with diversified clinical trials, new digital measures like AI redefining how we diagnose and track this disease, and proven steps for prevention. I look forward to working closely with Isobel to further strengthen the ADDF's efforts in advancing precision medicine for Alzheimer's, applying the same groundbreaking approach that revolutionized cancer care."

About The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded nearly $400 million to fund 792 Alzheimer's drug development, biomarker, and prevention programs in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

