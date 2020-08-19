Alzheimer's Foundation of America Offering Continuing Medical Education Program for Physicians on September 10th

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) will be holding a free, virtual continuing medical education (CME) program for physicians on Thursday, September 10th from 12 pm to 2:30 pm (ET). Physicians can register by clicking here.

The Removing the Barriers: It's Time for a Check Up from the Neck Up CME program aims to address the challenges faced by primary care physicians in providing cognitive assessments and remove barriers to cognitive screenings. Participating physicians are eligible to receive 2.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits through the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

"Cognitive screenings are an important part of a good health and wellness routine, and a valuable tool for doctors. We want to make sure they have the information and resources they need to utilize them with their patients," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's president and CEO. "We encourage physicians to participate in this free continuing education program."

Program sessions and speakers will include:

Alzheimer's Overview – From Diagnosis to Treatment

Speaker: Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD

Director, Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience, UNLV

Joy Chambers Professor of Brain Science, Department of Brain Health, UNLV

Founding Director, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health

Member, AFA's Medical, Scientific and Memory Screening Advisory Board

Barriers to Care and Controlling Risk Factors

Speaker: Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, FNLA

Gerald S. Berenson Endowed Chair in Preventive Cardiology

Professor of Medicine, John W. Deming Department of MedicineTulane University School of Medicine

Addressing Gender Inequality in Access to Healthcare

Speaker: Rachel M. Bond, MD, FACC

System Director, Women's Heart Health – Dignity Health, Arizona

Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Creighton University School of Medicine

Co-Chair, ACC Women in Cardiology – Section AZ Division

COVID-19 Crisis and Dementia Care

Speaker: Vivek Sinha, MD

Chief Medical Officer & Co-Founder, Belleview Medical Partners, P.C.

Family Medicine, Board Certified

A question and answer session will follow each topic.

To register or learn more about the free virtual CME program for physicians on September 10th, visit https://alzfdn.org/event/removing-barriers-time-check-neck-cme-program-4/.

