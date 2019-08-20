Alzheimer's Foundation of America Offers Tips for Managing Stress

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This time of year can clock in among the most stressful with millions of families about to send kids back to school. For those heads of households who are also caring for a senior family member, the stress level can be intense. The Alzheimer's Foundation of America wants to take this calm before the storm to remind everyone about the importance of managing stress for good brain health.

"It's super important to make managing stress one of your top priorities, particularly when you are juggling many different responsibilities," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President and CEO of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. "Too much stress can affect sleep, appetite, and productivity, and, of course, impacting your ability to be at your best for those you are caring for in your life."

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) offers the following 10 simple reminders for managing stress:

Maintain a positive attitude. Acceptance is key—all you can control is how you react to a situation. People can't help if they don't know there is a problem—be honest and open with your feelings. Relax–taking time to breathe is important. Get moving–exercise reduces tension and stress. Take it one day at a time–if it's not an emergency situation, do not turn it into one. Sleep is important—a good night's rest keeps us functioning at our best. Eat a balanced, healthful diet full of fruits, vegetables, and water. Set realistic goals and go slow—life is not a race; it's a journey. Be social and have fun!

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences, and "AFA Partners in Care" dementia care training for healthcare professionals. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org , follow us on Twitter , or connect with us on Facebook or LinkedIn .

SOURCE Alzheimer's Foundation of America

Related Links

http://www.alzfdn.org

