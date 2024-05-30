Alzheimer's Foundation of America to Bring Educating America Tour to Boston on June 12

Local stop on national tour co-sponsored by Linus Health, with a focus on helping Boston-area patients and caregivers

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- People living with Alzheimer's and their caregivers can learn more about recent progress in the fight against the disease as well as resources available to help them at a free Alzheimer's & Caregiving Education Conference on June 12.

Boston will be the fifth stop on the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) 2024 Educating America Tour . Linus Health , a Boston-based digital health company enabling early detection of Alzheimer's and other dementias through digital screening, is a community sponsor of this important event.

"Knowledge is a powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease," said Charles Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's President and CEO. "Connecting families with practical information and support can help them now and in the future. Whether Alzheimer's is affecting your family, you are a caregiver, or just want to learn more about brain health, we invite you to join us."

"People living with Alzheimer's and their families can feel hopeless as they cope with the disease, but that doesn't have to be the case," said David Bates, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Linus Health. "Medicine is finally making in-roads against Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, and early detection and intervention can have an enormous impact on quality of life. We encourage everyone who wants to learn more to attend this event."

Speakers will include AFA President Fuschillo; Andrew E. Budson, MD, chief of cognitive behavioral neurology, VA Boston Healthcare System; Katie Brandt, MM, director of caregiver support services, Frontotemporal Disorders Unit, Massachusetts General Hospital; and Molly Perdue, PhD, executive director, Alzheimer's Family Support Center in Brewster, Mass.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at the Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill, 5 Blossom St., Boston. This is a free event and advance registration is highly recommended . If you're interested in connecting with Linus Health at the event, please contact us at [email protected] .

About Linus Health

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect and address cognitive and brain disorders – leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence – our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's digital cognitive assessment platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading healthcare delivery organizations, research institutions and life sciences companies to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about our practical solutions for proactive brain health, visit www.linushealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Tara Stultz (Amendola for Linus Health)

440-225-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Linus Health