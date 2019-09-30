Alzheimer's Helpline Expanding Hours to Help Caregivers

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is expanding the weekend hours of its National Toll-Free Helpline, starting this Saturday. The helpline, which is available seven days a week, provides individuals with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers with assistance, support and resources.

Weekend hours will now be 9:00 am to 3:00 pm (ET). The Helpline is also available during weekdays from 9 am to 9 pm (ET).

AFA's National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484), which is staffed entirely by licensed social workers trained in dementia care, receives calls from family and professional caregivers alike, as well as individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses. Through the helpline, AFA's social workers answer questions, offer tips and strategies and provide referrals to local services in the caller's area, no matter where they live in the United States. AFA's social workers are also available via live chat, e-mail, and Skype through AFA's website, www.alzfdn.org.

"No one should have to deal with Alzheimer's alone, because help and support are available," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's President and CEO. "As the number of people with Alzheimer's continues to grow, so too does the number of caregivers who need support. Expanding our helpline hours is another way we can help families affected by Alzheimer's in their time of need."

"AFA is able to provide tremendous value to the national care community through the helpline. Having a dementia care certified social worker pick up the phone ready to listen, support, and point you in the right direction is a great offering when someone is in need," said Molly Fisher, LCSW, AFA's Director of Education and Social Services. "No scripts, no answering service, no triage, just a licensed social worker ready and available to help you."

Individuals can reach the National Toll-Free Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org/afahelpline/ to connect with one of AFA's licensed social workers through email, live chat or Skype.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Foundation of America

